A GoFundMe account is set up to raise money for the West Cocalico woman killed by a York County man in North Carolina earlier this week.

Suzanne Kauffman, 20, was found dead inside a Days Inn hotel in Mocksville, North Carolina, near the northern part of the state. She was found inside a room that was rented to a 26-year-old York man, Quincey Cheeks Hannah.

Police have issued a warrant for Hannah's arrest, but as of Friday, no updates on his whereabouts have been reported.

Money raised in the GoFundMe will help Kauffman's family with funeral and travel expenses, according to the fundraiser's description. It has raised more than $2,700 as of 1:20 p.m.

The fund's goal is $15,000.

Officers were first called to the hotel around 9:50 p.m. Monday after being asked to help two people find several missing telephones. The phones were last known to be in Kauffman’s possession, and Kauffman was missing from a camp she had been attending in neighboring Iredell County.

Police ask anyone with information about the killing to contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 336-751-6238 or by email at sheriff@dcsonc.com. Tips can be submitted on their website at dcsonc.com.