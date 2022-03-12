A GoFundMe page has been created for an East Hempfield Township woman who was found murdered inside her home Thursday night.

Nearly $6,000 out of a $10,000 goal had been raised for 22-year-old Linnette Ayala as of early Saturday afternoon.

All profits from the GoFundMe will go toward funeral expenses, according to the page.

East Hempfield Township police found Ayala dead at her residence in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road at 11:22 p.m. Thursday. Ayala’s father found her body partially wrapped in bedding in the garage, according to a criminal complaint.

Ayala’s brother, Joel Ayala Jr., 20, was charged with a single count of homicide after admitting to police that he killed her.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

An East Hempfield Township police desk sergeant did not have any additional information about the status of the investigation Saturday.