A GoFundMe page has been created for a 10-year-old girl who was killed after the vehicle she was in was struck by a tractor trailer in East Hempfield Township last week.

Libby Miller was “so full of love and light,” according to the page. “She was a joy to be around and had the most generous, bubbly personality. Libby had a beautiful, kind, loving soul and touched the lives of so many during her short time here with us.”

More than $31,000 had been raised as of Sunday morning.

The money will be used to pay for funeral expenses and Miller’s family financial needs, according to the page. Any excess funds will be used to establish the Libby Miller Memorial Dance Scholarship at Dance Dynamix in Lititz.

Miller died Wednesday after the Ford Taurus she was in was struck by a tractor trailer at Lititz and Lancaster roads (Route 72) around 6:15 p.m., according to East Hempfield Township police. She was a fifth-grade student at John R. Bonfield Elementary, the Warwick School District said Thursday.

An East Hempfield Township police desk sergeant was unable to release additional details about the crash Saturday, citing the ongoing investigation. Police are asking any witnesses of the crash to call Sgt. A.J. Lombardo at 717-898-3103.