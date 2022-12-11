About 25 minutes after the sun set on Thanksgiving afternoon, Dorothy Martin, with her daughter at her side, peacefully passed away at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center in Columbia.

The holiday – which places so much emphasis on homecomings, family and warm kitchens – was a fitting day for Martin, a devout Christian, dedicated mother and grandmother and award-winning baker, to depart this world.

“I have great celebration in my heart this morning,” Debra Martin Berkoski, her daughter, wrote in a Facebook post on Nov. 25, the day after her mother’s death. “I have a strong feeling God was short a Christmas cookie baker for this season, and now he has a blue-ribbon winner.”

Martin, who would have turned 95 on Nov. 29, was born in Manor Township in 1927. After she married Melvin H. Martin, she moved to his family farm in Conestoga, where she lived for more than 70 years. (Melvin died in 1997.)

The farm, which Berkoski says can be traced back to William Penn’s two sons, has been in the family for about 200 years.

“Hopefully it will be passed on to the next generation, which was what she wanted,” says Berkoski, who now owns the farm with her two brothers.

Preservation, in all forms, was important to Martin. Not only did she work to preserve the family farm, she worked the farmland beside her husband Melvin, to preserve vegetables for canning and fruits for her award-winning jams and jellies.

Martin won more than 1,000 awards and ribbons for her baking and jams, as well as the flowers she grew – specifically, her beloved red zinnias. Martin began entering her baked goods, preserves and flowers at the 1950 West Lampeter Fair. She took home the first-place prize for everything she entered there.

That was just the beginning.

Berkoski says the family buried Martin with a fork in her hand as a sign that even in death, good things would come.

“She was a home cook and a Mennonite, and we often had people for Sunday dinner,” Berkoski says. “And you know, you clear the plates away, but we always said, ‘Keep the fork.’ And it meant there's something good coming. You know, there was a pie, some type of multi-layer cake, some type of dessert. It was in anticipation of something good that was coming.”

Berkoski and her mother competed side-by-side at numerous county fairs and, for more than 30, years at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, where Martin was a two-time winner of Best Apple Pie in Pennsylvania. She entered – and won – many other contests at the Farm Show, too. But her tender two-crust apple pie, with lattice on top and cinnamon, nutmeg and caramel inside was her favorite thing to bake.

“She was well known at the Farm Show … definitely a contender whenever she walked in the door,” says Kevin Bieber, director with the Pennsylvania State Fair Association and the Pennsylvania State Fair Association. “We’ll miss seeing her and having her. She definitely left a legacy at the Farm Show.”

Bieber was also impressed with Martin’s dedication to preserving not only local baking traditions, but agricultural ones, too.

“Anybody that wants to preserve their farm in today’s environment definitely has a place in their heart for agriculture,” Bieber says. “And I could tell Dorothy was definitely that person.”

Berkoski says she plans on entering an apple pie in this year’s Farm Show. She says she learned a lot from working alongside her mother.

“At the end, her hands were very arthritic, and I always found it interesting to watch her work the shortening into the flour with those hands,” Berkoski says. “I thought, ‘How many pies have been worked with those hands?’ I knew those hands were not going to be around forever. So I learned from really spending a lot of time watching her.”

Martin baked her last pie – apple, of course – in April for Easter.

In June, she went to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health after a fall, and then to Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center in Columbia.

“She was a gentle person,” says Mike Anderson, a former pastor at Refton Brethen in Christ Church, where Martin was a member. “She was humble, and she was a hard, hard worker. Not just with all the baking, but on the farm. Her daughter said she was a farmer’s wife and a farmer.”

Anderson helped preside over Martin’s funeral. He says he was impressed when he learned from one of the family’s tributes during the service that Martin entered into the Christian faith at age 10.

“Here was a woman who was just a couple days shy of 95 years, and so for 85 years, she was a person of faith, and it guided her throughout her life,” Anderson says.

He was also impressed by all the beautiful, pink flowers at the service.

“She loved God’s creations, particularly the flowers,” Anderson says. “They just seemed to bring a sense of peace to her whenever she would be out in her flower garden.”

Berkoski agrees. When she was asked what flowers should be used for decoration at the funeral, she said just make them pink.

“She liked any flower,” Berkoski says. “She always said there’s never an ugly flower.”