In his first year as an active Lancaster Education Association member back in 2011, Joseph Torres led his fellow educators in a march against potential School District of Lancaster budget cuts.

This Tuesday – now as the union’s president – he’ll lead another march from McCaskey High School’s football stadium to the Lincoln Middle School boardroom to urge board members not to finalize a superintendent contract with Ricardo (Rocky) Torres.

Both times, Joseph Torres, 39, said the activism is in service of his main priority: the students.

“I do this work because of our kids,” Joseph Torres said. “I’m a strong believer that if you listen to us as teachers and paraeducators, and those of us who are the boots on the ground – then you are able to then make decisions that directly affect us that will be best for kids.”

And to Joseph Torres, Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara is the best candidate to serve as the district’s next superintendent for the kids.

Joseph Torres is the dean of students at Washington Elementary, which qualifies as a teaching role considered part of the Lancaster Education Association because of his direct work with students.

As dean, Joseph Torres leads the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports framework - a name he coined to refer to in-school suspension - and responds to situations that are disciplinary in nature.

He began working within the district as a long-term substitute teacher in 2008, was hired as a music teacher at Wickersham Elementary in 2009 and 2014, he applied to be dean, what he describes as his “favorite job that (he) will ever have.”

The nearly 500 students at Washington Elementary are “his babies” and are one of his main focuses, alongside ministry and union work.

“I wake up every day trying to do right by our students,” he said.

‘A gift of leading’

Since the board announced Ricardo (Rocky) Torres as its top choice for superintendent Feb. 21, doing right by the students has meant leading the 900-member union in several efforts to back Przywara, including rallying members to speak in favor of the acting superintendent at the Feb. 21 school board meeting.

“I feel heard, he’s visible, he’s in our classrooms, he knows who we are,” Joseph Torres said of Przywara. “Why would we change that? Why would we go against what’s working right now for our kids?”

Throughout the entire superintendent search process, which began when former Superintendent Damaris Rau retired in July 2022, Joseph Torres said the community has felt their input was valued through surveys, interviews with the candidates and in district-wide discussions.

Teacher union members represented the largest number of self-identified respondents to a district survey asking about the three finalists for the superintendent job - Przywara, Ricardo Torres and Stephanie Jones. The survey, which didn’t require respondents to individually identify themselves, showed overwhelming support for Przywara, with 412 union members responding to questions about him.

“We felt like our voice was heard, our voices are lifted up and then it was like ‘no, we’re still gonna have this vote’,” Joseph Tores said. “It’s a little bit misleading and anytime I feel misled or I feel like there’s an injustice, I think that’s when the union is supposed to come in.”

It’s his first year of presidency but he initially joined the union over a decade ago because, similarly, he felt there was an injustice.

During a time when budget cuts seemed imminent and current Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology President Pedro Rivera was SDL’s superintendent, Joseph Torres felt like there was a lack of transparency. He worried the district would lose valuable positions and, in turn, valuable resources and subjects for its students like library or Spanish classes.

But when union members started asking questions, Joseph Torres said “no one said anything.”

So he led a march, much like the march he’ll lead Tuesday.

His goal isn’t to come off aggressive with these efforts, Joseph Torres said, but to lead safe and organized opportunities to lift up the community’s voices.

“I don’t know why God gave me this gift,” Joseph Torres said with a laugh. “But I find it’s a gift to have a gift of leading people and organizing people and I’m going to use that right now.”

He belongs to New Creation United Methodist Church, where he’s led youth and bible studies as well as the church’s worship team.

“Patience is a virtue, especially when working with escalated students,” Joseph Torres said. “My spirituality has helped me be calm and peaceful in high traumatic or escalated behavior situations, allowing my students to see that my job at that very moment is to help them calm down.”

Interacting with students living through trauma also isn’t new to him. Joseph Torres moved to Lancaster city, specifically southeast Lancaster city, because it most resembled the area where he grew up: North Philadelphia.

He feels that Przywara shares that understanding of student needs, having been with the district for 16 years, and explained that that’s just another reason why he is insisting the board select Przywara. Przywara, he said, ensures every quadrant of the city and every part of the district gets what it needs.

Przywara’s familiarity with the district and the climate he created are why Joseph Torres is insistent on supporting him.

“My constituents, which are our members, have made their voice heard that we are supporting Matt as an organization,” Joseph Torres said. “The majority of your staff is letting you know ‘hey, this year we are swimming with this leader and things are feeling great.’”