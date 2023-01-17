Blasting operations along the “goat path” in East Lampeter Township are expected to disrupt traffic on Route 30 and Route 23 in East Lampeter Township starting Friday.

The disruptions are scheduled to take place between 1 and 2 p.m. on weekdays through Feb. 3, weather permitting.

During that time, the off-ramp from westbound Route 30 to Route 23 (East Walnut Street), and the on-ramp from eastbound Route 23 to Route 30 will be closed as a contractor conducts blasting operations.

Rolling road blocks will also be in place in both directions on Route 30. Due to expected delays, drivers should consider alternate routes, or plan extra time for travel, the state Department of Transportation said in a press release.

The blasting, which will take place just east of the exit ramps, is part of the $22 million Walnut Street Extension project. The project will create a two-lane, 1.2-mile extension of Walnut Street into Greenfield, along the goat path, and a 1.2-mile section of the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway, which will be open to pedestrians and bicycles. The plan also calls for a new 167-foot long, 54-foot wide steel bridge. The contractor for the project is Kinsley Construction of York.

The goat path is the colloquial name for a 5-mile section of an abandoned 11-mile bypass. PennDOT spent $9 million to acquire rights of way, do grading, and put down roadbed before running out of money for the project in 1977. Grass seed was planted on the goat path before PennDOT leased some of the site to local farmers who let their animals, including goats, graze there.

The Walnut Street extension project is expected to reduce rush hour traffic volume by 30 percent, or approximately 500 to 600 vehicles per hour. Work on the extension project is expected to be completed by November.

The extension will end at a roundabout on Ben Franklin Boulevard. It will provide a direct route for trucks traveling from Route 30 to reach Greenfield North, High Companies’ 115-acre, $150 million mixed-use development located at the southeast corner of Greenfield and Willow roads. High's plans for Greenfield North include two, 200,000-plus square-foot warehouses, as well as 628 apartments and townhouses.