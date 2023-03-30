Just off Good Drive in East Hempfield Township, Parklawn Court and Norlawn Circle are littered with orange marking flags and white spraypaint.

Contractors were digging up the neighborhood for a few weeks before hitting a UGI Utilities gas line, one reader wrote to The Watchdog. Now, he said, he hasn’t seen any of the workers since then and the neighborhood is still torn up.

Glo Fiber, a Virginia-based internet provider, is the company responsible for the holes. Chris Kyle, vice president of Glo Fiber’s parent company, Shentel Telecommunications, said Glo Fiber is creating a “fiber-to-the-home” network in East Hempfield, which would provide internet access directly to someone’s home.

The company hired a contractor in early March to begin work in our reader’s neighborhood, Kyle said, and the contractor hit the gas line. UGI spokesperson Joe Swope confirmed service was temporarily disrupted to nine homes, but repairs have since been made.

Kyle said the contractor was “immediately terminated” for failing to follow construction standards. A new contractor has been hired, and the company held an on-site training session two weeks ago before work started again Monday. Landscaping issues, Kyle said, should be fixed within the next week.

Glo Fiber services are currently active in parts of East Hempfield, Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough, but the company has work planned in more areas. Bryan Byrd, Shentel government and community affairs specialist, said Glo Fiber plans to offer internet, cable TV and phone services in Lancaster, East Hempfield, Manheim, West Lampeter, East Lampeter and Manor townships along with Mountville, East Petersburg and Millersville boroughs. The work is slated for completion in 2024.

Kyle encouraged residents to contact Shentel with any concerns as work progresses at IndustryAffairs@emp.shentel.com or 1-877-492-6845.

“We are excited about bringing an advanced fiber broadband network to communities in Lancaster County that will offer consumers and businesses a competitive alternative for their internet, video and voice needs,” Kyle said via email.

