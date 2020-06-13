Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 19 order for the closure of nonlife-sustaining businesses idled Old Glory Metal Working near Adamstown.

While owner Bronson Reedy says it was hard to imagine how his one-person welding and fabrication shop could spread COVID-19, he still shut down.

As a business owner, Reedy wouldn’t normally qualify for unemployment compensation, but the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill extended such aid to self-employed people like him whose income was affected by the pandemic.

Yet for Reedy, the financial lifeline offered by the federal government got hopelessly tangled by problems with the state’s rollout of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Now, after nearly two months of frustration when he’s mostly back to work, Reedy says he’s no longer expecting the help that was specifically designed for people like him.

“You can only spend so much time on something until you basically give up,” said the 42-year-old Reedy, who lives next to his shop with his wife and 15-year-old son.

Net vs. Gross

Reedy’s jobless claim came undone because of the difference between “gross income” and “net income,” a distinction that makes all the difference for self-employed people whose take home pay can be much less than what their business generates.

For Reedy, his $50 hourly rate has to cover costs for welding equipment, insurance and a mortgage. At the end of the day, his net income is just under half that hourly rate.

Yet on weekly reports for his unemployment compensation claim, he was asked to report “gross income.” So, even the few repair “essential” repair jobs he did made him ineligible because of “excessive income.”

“The weekly certification questions for reporting income make no sense for the self-employed,” said Julia Simon-Mishel, an attorney at Philadelphia Legal Assistance, which has advocated for the Department of Labor & Industry to change the weekly reporting form.

Yet the error that tripped up Reedy persists online even as state officials advise self-employed claimants of the correct way to do it.

“The difference for (PUA applicants) is that you’re reporting net earnings instead of gross earnings,” Susan Dickinson, director of the Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy, said in June 4 virtual town hall. “If you’re self-employed, you want to make sure that whatever revenue you get, you then subtract the expenses, and then report that to us.”

The state Department of Labor & Industry to not respond to a LNP request for comment on the problem.

