Fire alarms at Wickersham Elementary School wouldn't shut off on Thursday, but not because of a fire.
The problem was due to a "glitch" in the alarm systems, according to the School District of Lancaster.
Wickersham students were relocated to J.P. McCaskey because of the continuous noise, the district tweeted.
The Lancaster city fire department and security company are working to correct the issue, according to the school.
There is currently a glitch with our fire alarm system at @WickSdol which is causing the alarms to activate. We are working with the fire department and security company to correct the issue. Rest assured, there is no fire. We hope to have the issue resolved shortly.— SDoL (@SDoLancaster) September 26, 2019
(1 of 2)