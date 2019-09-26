SDL admin building

Fire alarms at Wickersham Elementary School wouldn't shut off on Thursday, but not because of a fire.

The problem was due to a "glitch" in the alarm systems, according to the School District of Lancaster. 

Wickersham students were relocated to J.P. McCaskey because of the continuous noise, the district tweeted. 

The Lancaster city fire department and security company are working to correct the issue, according to the school.

