In Lancaster city, residents stepped outside of their homes at 6 p.m. Thursday night to participate in The Community Clamor, and to create some noise in honor of health care providers and essential workers, and to let loose.

On the corner of Queen and James streets, the bells of Grace Lutheran Church rang out melodies as neighbors nearby banged pots and pans together and played musical instruments.

The Community Clamor was led by LNP | LancasterOnline, Music For Everyone and the City of Lancaster.

Stephen Verkouw, pastor at Grace Lutheran, played rhythms on a hand drum on East James Street as his wife, Kathryn, banged some pots together. Ivine Tifang and her young daughter, Jeannette, joined the Verkouws with some pans, as well.

The crew, who all live next to the church, danced and moved as they made noise.

Kathryn Verkouw said The Community Clamor was a "silly and fun way" to be reminded of that sacrifices many are making due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Stephen Verkouw said it was a way to give the city a "little spirit."

If you participated in The Community Clamor and grabbed video or photos of it, LNP | LancasterOnline would love to see it. Click here for more information about submitting your photos.

Tonight's effort is hopefully one of many to be planned throughout the county.