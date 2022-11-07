The Smith-Wade-El Elementary School Girls on the Run Team sat in a circle on a field near the Lancaster city school with their coach in the middle talking about the day's lesson - empathy.

“What is empathy?” Mathew Gromeck, a volunteer coach and United Disabilities Services Home Modification Designer, asked the group. A hand shot up.

“Empathy is putting yourself in someone else’s shoes,” Ella, a fifth-grader, called out.

Girls on the Run Lancaster is a part of Charlotte, North Carolina-based nonprofit Girls on the Run International. The 10-week program is held in the fall and spring; girls grade 3 through 8 practice twice a week, culminating in a 5K (or 3.1-mile) run. During each practice, the program focuses on self esteem, healthy living and making good choices, said Jennifer West, Girls on the Run Lancaster program director.

The Lancaster program has expanded from two teams in the Hempfield School District in 2009 to 41 teams today, serving about 2,000 girls. The group works in every school district in Lancaster County and four out of the six in Lebanon County (another GOTR group serves the rest).

With growth comes growing need for community support, through donations of time and resources, to support the nonprofit’s mission to “inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.”

“They like to follow each other in those grades,” West said. “Like, ‘I want to look like her. I want to be like her.’ So we talk about how being unique is beautiful, and you're supposed to be your unique brilliant self. You're not supposed to be like everybody else.”

At Smith-Wade-El on Hamilton Park Drive, the 19 girls’ discussion on empathy was followed by some stretching and running. The girls chose partners, and they were each given scenarios to discuss while running a lap.The partners came back to the coach, explained how they’d approach the scenario with empathy, then ran another lap with another scenario.

“They're great skills, subjects for communication, getting along with each other and that's what I love about it,” said Theresa Glick, Smith-Wade Elementary school counselor and a volunteer coach. “Every single girl that's on the team grows. It doesn't matter when they start – they grow.”

Girls on the Run, a nonprofit, looks for community donations of time and resources. Finding volunteer coaches is a “continuous 365 recruitment campaign,” West said.

Just over 50% of the girls in the program are on financial assistance, West said. Girls use the honor system and pay between $10 and $175 to join, with the rest covered with no questions asked. So far this year, the program also has given out 45 pairs of free sneakers, as well as shorts, T-shirts, and leggings.

“That is also where we need help, because we need to make sure that the girls have appropriate sneakers,” West said. “You know, they don't need to have top-of-the-line sneakers, but they do need to have appropriate running sneakers so that their bodies feel good about running.”

The group is always looking for sponsors and donors, West said. Inside Track in Lancaster donates sneakers but cannot provide all of the shoes, so the group is additionally looking for new or gently used sneakers or gift cards to buy them.

After laps, the girls return to the circle.

“Girls on the run is so much fun, and we are the girls who like to run!” they yell, then head home.