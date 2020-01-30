A girl was stabbed in Lancaster Township Wednesday night, police said.

Manheim Township police were dispatched to the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane at 10:45 p.m. for a disturbance occurring in a parking lot, police said.

When police arrived, it was found that a girl, whose name and age were not provided, had been stabbed during the incident, police said.

The girl was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police are seeking assistance from the public and are asking for any witnesses to come forward to aid investigators.

Anyone with information on the stabbing are asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

