A girl was struck by a utility knife that fell off a roller coaster at the Dutch Wonderland amusement park Saturday evening, according to police.

Sergeant Bryan Kondras of the East Lampeter Township Police Department said officers were called to the park at 5:30 p.m. for a report of an injured “preteen” girl. Police did not give the girl’s age.

Witnesses told officers the girl was standing in a common area of the park when a “utility knife” fell off a nearby roller coaster and struck her on the head.

Kondras gave no details about the type of knife that hit the girl, the severity of any injury, where in the park the incident happened or whether the victim was taken to a hospital. He said the girl and her family left the park by the time the officers arrived.

Kondras did not say whether the knife came from a guest on the ride or another source. Officers determined they did not need to do a criminal investigation into the incident.

A user of Reddit, a social media website, published a post saying the user observed the incident and said the knife fell off the Sky Princess roller coaster, now known as the Kingdom Coaster, in the eastern part of the park, striking the victim and requiring stitches. The person who wrote the post said the blade was not out. The user did not respond to requests for comment.

A representative of Dutch Wonderland's parent company Palace Entertainment, said park staff immediately responded to the incident around 5:15 p.m. The guest was treated by the park's first aid and went home. All further questions were deferred to the police department.

Dutch Wonderland has a weapons policy that prohibits knives or any kind of cutting instrument in the park. The policy is extensive, outlining a variety of cutting instruments including knives, letter openers, box cutters, arrowheads and sharp jewelry.

The Dutch Wonderland website outlines bag check protocols and says park personnel are at liberty to conduct them and use other security measures such as metal detectors, but does not give specific details as to how the weapons policy is enforced.