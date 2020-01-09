Once again, Gift of Life Donor Program leads the nation.

Gift of Life — which serves the eastern half of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware — recently announced that, as in 2018, it again broke two records in 2019.

It logged the highest totals ever recorded for organ donors and transplants for a U.S.-based organ procurement organization in a single year.

Gift of Life reported coordinating life-saving gifts from 664 organ donors, resulting in 1,865 organs transplanted in 2019. The 2018 numbers were 615 and 1,671.

It also reported recovering tissue from 2,677 donors, which it said could benefit more than 100,000 people through procedures like cornea and heart valve transplants.

“Through our shared mission of saving lives and providing compassionate care, Gift of Life staff and hospital critical care teams work 24/7 to ensure that families have the opportunity to save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation,” said Gift of Life vice president of clinical services Richard D. Hasz.

One of 58 federally designated organ procurement organizations across the U.S., the nonprofit Gift of Life reported that in its region there are approximately 5,000 men, women and children awaiting a life-saving transplant.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Information from the nonprofit showed it had 428 organ donors in 2008 and 565 in 2017, and has led the U.S. in organ donors for the past 12 years.

Gift of Life encourages people to take 30 seconds to sign up as organ donors by visiting donors1.org and clicking on the “Register” link.