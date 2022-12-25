Gift of life: 5 years after death of Annville-Cleona alum Elijah Setlock, his family meets one of his organ recipients

Bohdan Setlock knew as soon as he saw his middle child, Elijah Setlock, in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny General Hospital five years ago.

“We’re not taking our baby home,” Setlock said to his wife, Amy. “He’s not coming home with us.”

Elijah Setlock died that day — Dec. 5, 2017 — moments after being found unresponsive after an asthma attack. He was only 18.

Elijah was an organ donor.

“They told us we can make a difference in someone else’s life,” Bohdan Setlock recalled, of a meeting with a nurse and counselor at the hospital. “Amy and I looked at each other. It was a no-brainer.”

Elijah’s organs went to four recipients.

Four months after Elijah’s death, each of those recipients received a two-page letter from Amy Setlock about her second son, mostly detailing Elijah’s accomplishments as a multisport student-athlete at Annville-Cleona before he went on to play soccer in college.

One of those four donor recipients has responded: Madison Rose, now 25, of Virginia. They met in person for the first time last month, when Bohdan Setlock invited Rose to join the family for Thanksgiving.

“I can’t think of a better holiday to be thankful for everything that went down,” Bohdan Setlock said.

Seeing Rose get a second chance at life has helped the Setlocks heal.

Identity, connection

Rose is now in year 11 of a health journey; she suffered acute liver failure essentially out of nowhere in 2011.

Within a week, at 13 years old, she received her first liver transplant, a partial liver from older brother Jordan, now 31.

“He donated 40% of his liver to me,” Rose said. “For him, his remaining liver grew back to within 98% of its original size within about six weeks.”

Complications from the first transplant surgery led to a hernia, and Rose’s midsection ballooned, resulting in embarrassing conversations when others assumed she was pregnant.

The experience led to challenges for Rose after receiving Elijah’s liver in 2017.

“I had an identity crisis,” she said. “In school, I was the girl waiting for an organ. I had a hernia. I had the bile bag. That was my identity. …

“Then, after I lost all those things, I had to re-create, for me, what my identity is.”

Rose carried Amy Setlock’s letter about Elijah, to help her get through hard days.

“Survivor’s guilt is a real thing in the donor recipient community,” Rose said. “I’ve always told people my body is moving forward while my brain is still back in the past. For me, carrying the letter everywhere was a comfort item. … It was a relief I didn’t have to have that guilt.”

Rose also connects with the Setlocks as a family.

“I can only imagine losing a son, let alone a brother,” Rose said of Annville-Cleona sophomore multisport student-athlete Danika Setlock. “The way Danika’s relationship was with Elijah, I can find parallels with my brother.”

Bohdan Setlock has filled a fatherly role for Rose, whose father, Guy Thomas Rose, died April 3, 2018, at 62, five months after Rose’s transplant surgery.

“I don’t know cars very well,” Rose said. “Bohdan works at a car dealership. So I can text him, ‘I have this light on. What does it mean?’ Bo has been there. He’s been my biggest cheerleader. Once I lost my father and I gained Bo, I feel like I didn’t have such a big hole in that aspect.”

It was Bohdan Setlock who initially got the ball rolling in September for the in-person, surprise meet-up with Rose in November — Bohdan Setlock kept Madison’s visit a secret from the rest of the Setlock family, which includes Elijah’s older brother, Caleb, 26.

Thanksgiving surprise

Feeling the inclination to do something nice for his wife in September, Bohdan Setlock nearly purchased concert tickets before he came up with a different idea.

He messaged Rose on Facebook, “Let’s get together.”

“I wanted to make that when we do meet it’s on their terms,” Rose said.

Rose and her mother, Diane, made the nearly five-hour drive from Virginia to the Setlocks’ North Annville Township home in Lebanon County on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving, arriving around suppertime.

Bohdan Setlock threw an impromptu pizza party, inviting Elijah’s friends and their mothers, and texted Rose the whole time for updates. He snuck out of the home when Rose and her mother got close.

“I was waiting in the driveway,” he said. “Big hugs, her and I. Then I walked her down the sidewalk and said, ‘Stay here a minute.’ ”

Setlock walked through the front door of his home.

“We have a special visitor this evening,” he said to the crowd. “She’s the whole reason we’re doing this.”

Amy Setlock knew right away.

“You have Madison, don’t you?” Amy Setlock said.

She was the first person Madison hugged.

Two weeks later marked the five-year anniversary of Elijah’s death.

“It’s still raw,” Amy Setlock said. “He’d be 23. When I see his friends, they’re older now. But in my mind, Elijah is still 18 years old. It’s hard to fathom to think his friends have moved on.”

Second chance at life

Rose now celebrates three birthdays: her actual birth date (Sept. 18, 1997), the date of her first transplant from her brother (Jan. 10, 2011) and her transplant from Elijah (Dec. 7, 2017).

“The first couple years, I got a little cupcake on those dates to celebrate,” she said. “It’s another birthday for me.”

She’s also picked up a couple of Elijah’s traits, a common development among organ donors and recipients.

“Apparently Elijah loved Taco Bell,” Rose said. “I have craved Taco Bell so much lately. And I’m not supposed to eat it. I have gone to get Taco Bell just to satisfy that craving.”

Rose also now eats all of her food with a fork, even pizza.

“Elijah ate everything with a fork,” Bohdan Setlock said. “Oddly enough, Caleb now has a son, who he has named after his brother. And he eats everything with a fork.”

Rose is not out of the woods with her liver just yet.

“I had a hernia repair about five months ago,” she said. “I found out some other things. … My body is rejecting the new liver, but I’m doing everything possible in my ability to not reject it.”

Steps include taking medications Prograf and Cellsept, both designed to help prevent rejection of an organ.

She’ll likely have to take those medications the rest of her life. But the meds are hard on the kidneys, which is why Rose drinks 40 ounces of a Liquid I.V. enhanced hydration supplement each day to help keep her “kidney numbers stable.”

The daughter of a longtime educator, Rose is on track to complete a degree to teach kindergarten through eighth grade.

Her goal is to become a special education teacher, the result of her interactions with a childhood friend who has Down syndrome.

Rose’s hardships have helped her connect with students at West Salem Elementary School in Salem, Virginia, where she recently has been working as a teacher’s assistant.

“I tell them, ‘What you are going through is different than what I have gone through, but I’m always here to listen, to show you that someone cares, and I want you to know that I see you,’ ” she said.

Near the end of Amy Setlock’s original letter to Elijah’s donor recipients, she wrote:

“Please take care of Eli’s gifts and live a great, full, happy life.”

Rose is trying to do just that.

“It gives his life a little bit more purpose,” Amy Setlock said.

“This is an example of how something so great can live on,” Bohdan Setlock said. “That Madison can pursue her dreams.”