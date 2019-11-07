Giant will open new stores Friday morning at former Musser’s Markets near Mountville and at the Buck.

Musser’s Markets announced in August it was selling its grocery business to Giant Food Stores, which included the two Lancaster County stores as well as one in Lebanon.

The stores were closed for remodeling in mid-October, with the Lebanon store reopening last week as a Giant. The Buck and Mountville stores will open for business at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

Giant says it plans to have 300 full and part-time employees at the three stores, including 220 employees of Musser’s Markets, which had operated with around 350 employees.

Musser’s Markets first opened a store at the Buck in 1925. When it was sold, the 58,000-square-foot store at 35 Friendly Drive had 140 employees.

The 44,000-square-foot Mountville store at 3985 Columbia Ave. in West Hempfield Township opened in 2009. The Lebanon store of 35,000 square feet at 1750 Quentin Road opened in 2013.

Musser’s is the third family-owned, small, independent supermarket company based here to sell to Giant in the past year, joining Darrenkamp’s and Ferguson & Hassler.