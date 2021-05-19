Fully vaccinated customers can now enter Giant stores without wearing a mask.

The new policy goes into effect today, PennLive reports.

The Giant Company announced in a statement Tuesday that “fully vaccinated team members and customers will no longer be required to wear masks inside our stores, in accordance with the CDC’s guidance, unless it is mandated by state or local regulations. This guidance will be communicated via new store signage," according to the report.

The move comes about a week after the Centers for Disease Control Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.