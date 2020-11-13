Once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, Lancastrians will be able to get inoculated at Giant Co. and Martin’s in-store pharmacies, the organization announced Friday.

Giant has 12 stores in Lancaster County. It has 132 pharmacies across the company, which operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Our pharmacists are trusted health advisors in the local communities that we serve and well-equipped to safely administer future COVID-19 vaccines,” Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, said in a press release. “Being part of this federal pharmacy program lays the groundwork once a vaccine is available to help increase access to and distribution of the vaccine.”

Giant already provides vaccinations for flu, pneumonia and shingles.

Consumers will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for free under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Reached earlier this week, the agreement covers three out of five pharmacies in drug store chains and grocery markets and includes retailers such as Rite Aid, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Costco, among others.

“The (Pennsylvania health) department values the collaboration with partners who assist in vaccinating Pennsylvanians,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Friday in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “We know that for the flu vaccine, you can get vaccinated in your doctor’s office, at a pharmacy, at a clinic, at your grocery store, etc.

“The effort to ensure everyone can get vaccinated will be essential once the COVID-19 vaccination becomes available,” Levine said. “We know that there will be phases to this vaccination, but we will be working to ensure that everyone gets vaccinated to protect themselves from this virus.”

Pfizer Inc. said Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with its German partner BioNTech may be 90% effective.

The Associated Press reported Pfizer now is on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, once it has the necessary safety information in hand.

Even if all goes well, authorities have stressed it is unlikely any vaccine will arrive much before the end of the year, and the limited initial supplies will be rationed, the Associated Press reported.

Pfizer’s vaccine is among four candidates already in huge studies in the U.S., with still more being tested in other countries, according to the Associated Press.

Lancaster County and Pennsylvania set new records Friday for the number of new coronavirus cases in a single day, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The county recorded 247 new cases, eclipsing Wednesday’s record of 202, while Pennsylvania logged 5,531 new cases, topping Thursday’s record of 5,488.

