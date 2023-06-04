Dan Congleton, whose kidneys are failing, can no longer reach out to a longtime friend and former parishioner in New Jersey — and that’s actually incredibly good news.

Joy Shipman, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, has offered to give him one of her kidneys. The woman still attends the Lutheran Church of St. Ambrose in Pennsville, New Jersey, where Congleton once served as longtime pastor, and she has started medical testing to become a donor.

“Johns Hopkins made it clear from the get-go (that communication must stop),” said the 72-year-old Congleton, referring to the medical center’s kidney transplant program in Baltimore. Congleton may answer calls, texts or emails, but he can’t initiate contact with a prospective donor in case he tries to influence a decision.

And that’s just one stipulation. Congleton must satisfy numerous medical requirements to stay on the list for the United Network of Organ Sharing, a private nonprofit group that oversees transplants in the United States through a contract with the U.S. government.

People who need a kidney may get one from someone with a compatible blood type who has died, or from a living donor who agrees to donate one kidney while using the remaining one to survive. However, only the sickest of kidney patients, evaluated through blood and urine tests, may receive a deceased donor’s organ, said Joseph Vassalotti, the National Kidney Foundation’s chief medical officer and a clinical professor at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. Anyone undergoing dialysis would qualify for this kind of surgery.

Many more people with chronic kidney disease still would benefit from a transplant, Vassalotti noted. Finding a living donor would allow these patients to proceed with a transplant before they need dialysis, the doctor said.

Also, some doctors prefer using living donors because those organs tend to begin working more quickly, and the wait for a deceased donor’s kidney may take three to 12 years.

Plus, those kidney patients who provide a living donor may get their transplants quickly. Either the donor’s kidney can be used, or it will go to someone with a matching blood and antibody type, freeing up another organ for the original patient.

For any kind of kidney transplant, Congleton must have no cancer or infection anywhere in his body. His heart must be healthy enough to withstand surgery. As he ages, his chances of a transplant decrease.

Locally, the Gift of Life Donor Program works with the federal government to locate available organs from people who have died. The Philadelphia nonprofit works with 126 hospitals and 13 transplant centers in eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and southern New Jersey.

Transplant centers work with patients to find people willing to donate a kidney as part of a living donor program. For Congleton, this means his friend doesn’t even have to match the retired pastor’s blood type or other biological factors. Living donor programs find matches for each organ received. Congleton still would get a kidney from another living donor.

Either way, these organs remain precious, and doctors carefully choose who gets each one.

“There’s a lot that goes into this,” said Meera Nair Harhay, a transplant nephrologist with the Penn Transplant Institute in Philadelphia. “You want someone to be really evaluated” before allowing that person to receive an organ. “The patient for kidney transplantation should present minimal risks.”

Nationally, about 100,000 people need a donor kidney. About 17 people die each day waiting for an organ, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

Some people may get an organ within three to five years, the foundation said, while others may stay on the list for more than 10 years, depending on the person’s blood type and antibodies.

Gift of Life, though, helped make 117 kidney transplants happen during April, the most of any of the 57 organ procurement groups across the United States that deal with people who have died. The group also led the country that month with 235 total organs donated from 79 people. Gift of Life holds the highest successful transplant statistics in the country.

Sick as a child

Kidney disease has plagued Congleton’s family. He suffers from focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. People who have this ailment develop scar tissue that interferes with the kidneys’ filtering system. A sister, who had a different kidney disease, received a transplant from Congleton’s younger brother about 20 years ago. Due to age or illness, most of his family would not qualify to be a donor.

Congleton currently spends about five hours a day, three days a week undergoing dialysis at DaVita Dialysis in downtown Lancaster. He spends other days at physical therapy.

Exhaustion fills his life.

“I don’t complain about it,” Congleton explained. “It’s that or death. You do what you have to do.”

Congleton, born in Michigan, moved to Pittsburgh when he was 15. The former pastor spent the first six years of his career serving four neighboring churches near Rowlands. He took over duties at St. Ambrose and served for 35 years before retiring.

Congleton said he wanted to move to Lancaster after researching Homestead Village, a retirement community, online. He moved about two years ago, bringing Beth Shewski, a friend for 20 years before they recently started dating.

These days, Congleton and Shewski, 70, stick close to their Lancaster home. “I don’t see much sense in traveling somewhere and spending five hours in a chair.”

“I’d like to be free to travel, to take a vacation, to visit my daughter in New Jersey,” he said. “I’m ready to get out of this routine.”

Getting a new kidney drastically changes a person’s life, Harhay said.

“A kidney transplant is pretty miraculous,” she said. “You have freedom from machines. That quality of life is really worth fighting for.”

Congleton now waits for news from Johns Hopkins where doctors are reviewing test results from the potential donor.

The surgery might fall through for medical reasons or the donor could change her mind. Congleton said he is prepared.

“I would stay on the list and keep going to dialysis,” he said. “I would try to find another living donor.”