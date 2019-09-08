At first, funding for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force was simple.

When District Attorney Henry S. Kenderdine Jr. started the force in 1988, municipal police departments paid their task force officers’ salaries. Forfeiture funds were used for overtime.

In 1992, District Attorney Joseph Madenspacher wanted to double the seven-officer force. The Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee, made up of 10 municipalities around Lancaster city, asked its members to increase property taxes and earmark the funds for the drug task force.

But county municipalities were reluctant to agree to the tax, which would have been about $3 per resident.

Near the end of 1992, County Commissioner Terry L. Kauffman suggested a $1 per capita donation from each municipality.

By January 1993, 54 municipalities agreed to the per capita amount, pooling more than $400,000.

That model has stayed consistent, as well as the repeated appeals from the drug task force to get municipalities to contribute the full amount.

Stedman’s tenure as district attorney

In Craig Stedman’s first year as district attorney, he made an appeal for more money from municipalities, according to a February 2009 news report. In 2008, 47 of the 60 county municipalities contributed a total of $350,000 to the drug task force.

In late 2018, Stedman sent a letter to the municipalities to explain the persistent funding struggle.

The task force budget is about $1.3 million. About $195,000 comes from Pennsylvania. Forfeiture proceeds ranged between $200,000 and $500,000 annually, the letter said.

Municipal contributions since 2013 should have been $519,000 per year, but have ranged between $400,000 and $470,000 from 2013 through 2018, according to data from the district attorney’s office.

The drug task force’s account grew after two large seizures in 2011, “without which the DTF would have been shuttered long ago,” Stedman wrote.

While requesting more funding for the 2019 budget, Stedman told the county commissioners that the county’s $100,000 contribution was not enough.

The district attorney’s office has been caught between municipalities and the county as it “sought reform of the outdated and unsustainable funding mechanisms for the task force,” according to office spokesman Brett Hambright.

Future of the task force

The board of commissioners decided to increase the district attorney’s budget for 2019, but not drug task force funding.

This week, a statement signed by the three commissioners criticized Stedman for sending task force officers back to their home departments. The district attorney’s office budget grew from $6.3 million in 2015 to almost $8 million in 2019, but Stedman has not directed any of that additional funding to the drug task force, the statement said.

The commissioners also said they expect drug task force funding to be discussed at a public hearing for the 2020 budget.

But any changes seem unlikely due to upcoming transitions in county leadership.

Stedman’s term as district attorney ends this year, and he is running for county judge. Dennis Stuckey is retiring from the board of commissioners.

In the commissioner’s statement, they said they are “hopeful” the next board and new district attorney will work together to rebuild the drug task force.