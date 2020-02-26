Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar will meet with the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The discussion will be livestreamed on LancasterOnline and the LNP + LancasterOnline Facebook page.
Boockvar is Pennsylvania’s top elections official. Her office oversees elections at the state level.
Among the topics to be discussed: Pennsylvania voting reform, which allows voters to vote by mail for any reason; efforts to increase voter registration; and how state officials are working to ensure that our elections are secure.
If you have any questions you’d like us to ask Secretary Boockvar, please leave them below. Or email Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy: scassidy@lnpnews.com.