If you feel like Prince Street is under heavy construction lately, you’re not imagining it.

Several water and gas projects are ongoing north and south on the busy Lancaster city street. The projects range in scope and cost, from just a few blocks and several hundred thousand dollars to a project extending to East Hempfield Township costing more than $20 million.

Here are some of the projects you can expect to hit (or plan to avoid) over the next few weeks:

South Prince Street water main replacement

Location: Prince Street from King Street to Vine Street

Details: Lancaster city contractor Wexcon is replacing a water main. The work requires work at both intersections with Prince Street. Both South Prince and King Streets will be down to one lane during intersection work. Restrictions are generally 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Fridays are being reserved as a rain or snow makeup day.

Schedule: Approximately three weeks remaining

Cost: $350,000

North and South Prince Street gas main work

Location: Prince Street between Conestoga Street and King Street and Prince Street between James Street and Chestnut Street.

Details: Contractors for UGI are resuming gas main and service replacement work. Two separate crews will be working on the aforementioned blocks, reducing traffic to one lane during weekday working hours.

Schedule: Work will continue into late 2020.

Cost: The exact cost is unknown, but similar projects cost about $1 million per mile, said UGI Spokesman Joe Swope. The Prince Street projects span approximately 0.8 miles altogether.

Redundant large diameter transmission main project

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Location: Running Pump Road near Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township into Lancaster.

Details: Contractors for Lancaster city are working on installing a secondary, redundant large diameter transmission main from the city’s Oyster Point Reservoir in East Hempfield Township into Lancaster. As with other projects, construction will generally occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with Friday’s used as a makeup day. There is a lane restriction, with flaggers directing traffic in one direction at a time. Work on Columbia Ave between Running Pump Road and Eisenhower Boulevard is expected to begin soon according to Deputy Director of Public Works Matt Metzler.

Schedule: The 24-to-30 month project will be ongoing into late 2021.

Cost: $23 million

Christian Street water main project

Location: Christian Street between James and Chestnut Streets

Details: This project includes a water main replacement as well as green infrastructure, storm and sanitary sewer, curb ramps, signal work, and roadway work. Due to the fairly narrow road, it is typically closed to traffic on workdays.

Schedule: “We are hoping to finish and pave this spring,” Metzler said.

Cost: $1.5 million