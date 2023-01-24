A Georgia man accused of stealing catalytic converters across several Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster County, led officers on a high-speed pursuit into Dauphin County before they arrested him, according to court documents.

On Dec. 18 at about 2 a.m., an officer with Northwest Regional Police Department saw Christopher Lee driving a Ford F150 pickup truck west on Route 283 near Snyder Road just northwest of Mount Joy, according to a criminal complaint. The officer ran the registration and determined the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia had reported the vehicle stolen. When the officer tried to pull Lee over, Lee sped away.

Lee reached speeds of approximately 100 mph before exiting at the Tollhouse Road exit in Dauphin County and turning onto Colebrook Road, according to the criminal complaint. Lee then drove on Route 230 through Middletown Borough at speeds in excess of 75 mph in a 25 mph zone. Lee turned onto an alley in Highspire, turned back onto Route 230 and made a right onto Lumber Street.

The pursuit came to an end when Lee lost control and rolled the truck in the 2000 block of Fulling Mill Road, just north of the Route 283 interchange, according to court documents. Police said the pursuit covered a distance of just over 12 miles and that Lee ignored 12 stop signs.

Officers searching the vehicle found a Taurus 9 mm handgun, a cut catalytic converter, tools used for theft or burglary, a device used to smoke methamphetamine and eight hypodermic needles, according to a criminal complaint. Police noted that Lee is prohibited from owning firearms due to a previous criminal conviction, and his Georgia driver’s license is suspended.

Officers executed a warrant for Lee’s cell phone and learned through mobile records that he stole catalytic converters and sold them to a man identified as Christopher Heath for money through CashApp. Officers determined Lee stole catalytic converters from two vehicles in a parking lot near Cloverleaf Road and the offramp from Route 283 east sometime overnight on Dec. 2 – one from a Ford F250, and two from a Ford F150, according to the criminal complaint.

Police estimated the total value of the stolen catalytic converters at $4,251.

Cell phone records also connected Lee to stolen catalytic converters in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties, as well as Westminster, Maryland.

In connection with the pursuit, police charged Lee with prohibited possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, theft by unlawful taking, possession of an instrument of crime, driving with a suspended license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and 12 traffic citations. Court documents indicate Lee waived these charges to Lancaster County Court, and he is scheduled for formal arraignment at 9 a.m. Friday.

In connection with the catalytic converter thefts, police charged Lee with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal use of a communication facility, theft by unlawful taking and theft of secondary metal. Lee is scheduled to appear before District Judge Randall Miller at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Lee is currently in Lancaster County Prison.