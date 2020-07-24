On July 24, 1983, George Brett hit a home run off New York closer Goose Gossage with two outs in the ninth inning to gave the Kansas City Royals a one-run lead at Yankee Stadium.

But Brett's joy over the home run was short-lived. Yankees manager Billy Martin came out of the dugout and argued that the pine tar (a substance used to get a better grip) was too high on Brett's bat.

Pine Tar can not be above 18 inches from the bat handle. Home-plate umpire Tim McClelland measured Brett's bat across the 17-inch width of home plate. He determined that the pine tar was beyond the 18-inch mark and called Brett out ending the game.

That resulted in an enraged Brett racing from the dugout to plead his cause. Brett, who had to be restrained, did not win the argument. At least not that day.

Kansas City protested the game and four days later, American League president Lee McPhail ruled in favor of the Royals. McPhail said that the pine tar rule was not meant to be enforced in the way it was implemented against Brett.

A couple weeks later, the game was finished and the Royals won 5-4 when the Yankees failed to score in the bottom of the ninth. Brett, who had been thrown out of the contest for after his vehement disagreement, watched the conclusion on TV.

Here's video of the home run, McClelland measuring the bat across home plate and Brett racing from the dugout to argue after being called out.