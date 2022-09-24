Alex Nsengimana was 7 years old when he got his first gift: a shoebox.

The young boy had just endured the horror of the Rwandan genocide that saw an estimated 800,000 people brutally murdered in 1994.

Among those killed were his grandmother and uncle, whom he and his brother and sister had gone to live with after his mother died two years earlier.

When the genocide ended after 100 days, Nsengimana found himself at an orphanage in the Rwandan village of Kigali. Humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse was there offering support.

“One day they told us to line up in the yard because we were going to get a gift,” said Nsengimana, who is now 34. “I was excited because that was the very first time I ever received a gift in my life.”

Inside the shoebox, Nsengimana found toys, school supplies and hygiene items including a comb with a brush on one side and a pick on the other.

“It was such a unique item,” he said of the comb. “So, I kept it for the next three years and everywhere I went I had my hair comb with me.”

Nsengimana said it was as if a seed of hope had been planted in him.

“I felt God’s love,” he said. “There I was with a gift that came from a stranger that I had never met, and it reminded me that I was special, and someone cared about me.”

Years later after being adopted by a family from Winona, Wisconsin, Nsengimana got involved with Operation Christmas Child, the same Samaritan’s Purse program that had sent a shoebox to him. The program collects shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items and delivers them to children around the world. Since 1993, more than 198 million children in more than 170 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox, according to the program’s website.

“I was now part of the other side of the story … packing shoeboxes for other children,” he said. “I already knew I wanted to be in ministry, but this became an opportunity for discipleship.”

‘This is what changed my life’

Nsengimana recently shared his story with the congregations at Washington Avenue Bible Church in Ephrata Borough and First Baptist Church of New Holland.

He recalled an incident during which he and his siblings – brother Fils and sister Lillian – were caught in the middle of a gun battle between people trying to stop the genocide and the militias.

“While all of us were running for our lives, I slipped and fell to the ground and suddenly I heard this noise past my head,” he said. “It was a bullet that missed my head by about an inch because I had fallen. When I look back, I see God spreading his wings to protect us because there should not be a reason for us to be alive.”

Pastor Jack Peters of First Baptist Church of New Holland said Nsengimana’s story resonated with his congregation.

“It was impactful because many of us have packed shoeboxes for years, but here we had someone standing in front of us whose life had changed because he received a shoebox,” Peters said. “Hearing his story renewed our resolve to keep on doing it.”

First Baptist Church of New Holland has participated in Operation Christmas Child since 2014. Last year it donated 642 shoeboxes.

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 14 to 21, but online donations can be made anytime at www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/ways-to-give/.

More information about the project, including how to volunteer and how to pack a shoebox is available at www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.

Nsengimana, who is married and lives in the North Carolina, returned to Rwanda in March 2013 to hand out shoeboxes to children at the same orphanage where he lived when he was a little boy. His sister lives in Rwanda, and his brother lives in Wisconsin.

During his visit to his native country, Nsengimana went to the prison where the man who murdered his uncle is an inmate. He said the meeting began a process of forgiveness and reconciliation, adding it was difficult and there lots of tears, but he came to realize that he needed to let it go and forgive the man.

“This is what changed my life,” he said. “Those boxes demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way.”

In 2014, Nsengimana joined Operation Christmas Child as a spokesperson.

“Everything they do is to help people that are in need, and they come alongside them to bring both physical and spiritual hope,” he said. “It’s powerful.”