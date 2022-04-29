An erotic dance show held at Hempfield High School earlier this week is drawing criticism from parents and an investigation from the district.

Hempfield School District said in a statement Friday that it had been made ware of a "serious situation" at the district during an after-school event for the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club.

"First and foremost, the administration team apologizes to students, parents, and the community on behalf of those involved in this event," the statement said. "We are appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity in our schools. Neither the dress of the invited guests nor the performance was appropriate in our school setting."

The event, first reported by Harrisburg 100, an online-only news site, featured dancers in tight fitting and revealing clothing.

LNP | LancasterOnline was not immediately able to authenticate photos and videos posted online as being from the Monday after school event.

The club's adviser, French teacher Kelly Tyson, did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment. Another adviser to the club, English teacher Carla Vicidomini, also did not return a call seeking comment.

"We commit to completing a thorough investigation and holding those involved accountable, up to and including disciplinary action that is commensurate with any findings," the school district's statement said. "Currently, an individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Since this is a personnel issue, there will be certain information the district is unable to share with the public."

State senator Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield, also weighed in on the event on Facebook, saying he had spoken with Hempfield School District Superintendent Mike Bromirski twice via phone.

Aument currently has a bill in the state legislature seeking to remove what he has described as sexually explicit books from schools.

This story will be updated as more information become available.