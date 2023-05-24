An additional 2.1 million Americans will hit the road for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday than did a year ago, as holiday travel continues to rebound from the pandemic.

Those traveling around central Pennsylvania are likely to encounter a mostly clear forecast and lower fuel prices than last year at the same time.

AAA predicts that 37.1 million Americans will travel by car this Memorial Day holiday period, which the organization defines as Thursday to Monday. That is 6% more than the same period last year, but still 1.3% less than in 2019, before the pandemic caused many people to put off travel plans.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline this Memorial Day weekend is projected to be $3.53, or $1.07 less than the average of $4.60 a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Monday’s average price in Lancaster was $3.54 per gallon, down from $4.74 a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a gas price forecast last week that the lower prices are due to decreased demand for fuel, driven by larger economic uncertainty.

According to AAA, the number of people traveling by air is expected to increase 11% from last year to 3.39 million people, while the number of people using other modes of transportation such as buses or trains is projected to increase 20.6% to 1.85 million.

In total, 42.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Memorial Day weekend, the third most since 2000, when AAA began tracking holiday travel.

Friday will be the busiest travel day of the weekend, with the peak coming between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights. Major metro areas like New York and Boston could see the average travel times double during that period. The busiest hours for travelers on Memorial Day will be between noon and 3 p.m.

“Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid driving during peak hours or use alternative routes,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.

Weather conditions are expected to be favorable for drivers leading up to Memorial Day. As of Tuesday, Accuweather called for a high of 72 Friday before temperatures settle in the mid- to upper 70s through Monday with a slight chance of rain.

Memorial Day weekend is annually the fourth-busiest travel period of the year behind Christmas, Thanksgiving and Independence Day, according to AAA.