You can’t put a price on the thrill of a more normal Memorial Day weekend with loved ones this year. But if you want to try, start at the gas pump.

With pandemic-related restrictions continuing to ease up, the desire to travel is rebounding. And gas prices are rising with it, to a national average of $3 per gallon by Memorial Day weekend, according to the travel website GasBuddy.

“As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans are demonstrating a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president at AAA Travel, part of the national automotive group.

Gas prices are a dollar more than a year ago, and the highest for this time of year since 2014, according to GasBuddy.

In the Lancaster area, most gas stations were selling regular unleaded gasoline for upwards of $3.15 a gallon, GasBuddy data showed Monday.

“We don’t expect higher gas prices to deter motorists this holiday season as many Americans are eager to travel,” said Jeanette C. McGee, a AAA spokeswoman. “We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips.”

Still, analysts expect travel activity in 2021 to remain a little below average, about 9% lower than two years ago, according to AAA.

The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which caused panic buying and gas shortages in the Southeast, is still in the rearview mirror. Some supply shortages and inflated gas prices are still affecting areas south of the Lancaster area, but may dissipate by this weekend, according to GasBuddy.

Holiday weather forecast

As of Monday, the weather forecast for Lancaster this holiday weekend shows a 40% chance of rain Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 72, according to the NWA’s models.

For those headed to the beaches in New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, forecasts there are largely the same as Lancaster’s as of Monday: chance of rain Friday and Saturday, then partly sunny conditions Sunday with a higher near 70 degrees.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices have largely recovered from the high a few weeks ago, but high prices could come back.

“Be warned that a rebound may happen as we approach midsummer, should gasoline demand rise to near-record levels,” De Haan said.

Analysts also predict familiar levels of congestion near major metropolitan areas.

The analytics firm INRIX, based in Washington state, predicts traffic delays near Washington, D.C., and New York City to be the worst Thursday afternoon.

“Although vehicle trips are down as much as 40% in some metros, afternoon congestion is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.

Cheap Gas Following are the 10 Lancaster County gas stations with the cheapest regular gas as of Monday at 2 p.m., according to GasBuddy: • $2.99: AMERIgreen, 736 Rothsville Road, Warwick Twp. • $3.02: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Road, Lancaster • $3.02: BJ's, 110 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Twp. • $3.05: Exxon, 2965 Lebanon Road, Manheim • $3.06: Sunoco, 887 E. Main St., Ephrata • $3.09: Gasmart, 653 Columbia Ave., Lancaster • $3.13: Conoco, 54 Gap Newport Pike, Gap • $3.15: Getty, 1000 Manor St., Lancaster • $3.15: Rutter's, 405 Historic Drive, Strasburg • $3.19: Sunoco, 111 W. Orange St., Lancaster Note: GasBuddy continually updates this list. Click here for the most recent prices.