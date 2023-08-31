Gasoline prices are expected to fall this weekend as travelers make their way to end-of-summer destinations across the country. But not by much.

GasBuddy predicts the average price of regular gas in the United States this Labor Day weekend will drop to $3.75 per gallon. That’s 4 cents less than the national average price at 5 p.m. Thursday. The average price in Lancaster and Pennsylvania at 5 p.m. Thursday was $3.84 and $3.87, respectively.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said oil prices have eased slightly on concerns over China’s struggling economy and as oil production increases in the U.S. to nearly pre-COVID levels.

“However, with the tropics becoming more active in recent weeks, there remain threats to gas prices for the next few weeks,” De Haan said in a Tuesday GasBuddy blog post.

More Local News:

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently increased their prediction for the ongoing Atlantic hurricane season from a near-normal level of activity to an above-normal level.

The update, which covers the entire six-month hurricane season that ends Nov. 30, calls for 14-21 named storms with winds of at least 39 mph, of which 6-11 could become hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Of those 6-11, the NOAA said 2-5 could become major hurricanes with winds off at least 111 mph.

“If we can escape further unexpected oil production cuts and outages due to hurricanes, we may avoid an unexpected surge in gas prices, with the downturn accelerating as we get into late September and stations transition back to cheaper gasoline,” De Haan said. “We could see a national average of $3.25 (per gallon) by the end of the year if all goes well.”

Locally, the weather through Labor Day looks to be warm and dry, according to AccuWeather.

September kicks off tomorrow with sunny skies and a high temperature of 80 degrees.

Things will warm up this weekend as temperatures reach 85 on Saturday and 96 on Sunday. Both days will be cloudy with no rain expected.

Monday – Labor Day – will be sunny and hot with a high of 95 degrees.

For those planning to be on the road over the Labor Day holiday, AAA reports automotive and transportation data company INRIX expects Thursday between 2 and 6 p.m. to be the busiest time on U.S. roads, with Friday expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“The best times to travel by car over the Labor Day weekend are early in the morning or in the evening,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.

The worst time to travel on Labor Day is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to INRIX. The best time is after 7 p.m.