Gas prices nationwide are dropping because of the coronavirus and its impact on the oil industry, and the same rings true in Pennsylvania.

In the past 30 days, the average gas price in the state has dropped roughly 25 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy, a gas price comparison website.

The state average is about $2.46 per gallon, reports GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Lancaster County currently skew lower than that of the national average; as of Tuesday morning, the lowest gas price in Lancaster County was $2.15 per gallon at Costco, at 1875 Hempstead Road.

The average gas price per gallon in Lancaster County is about $2.33 as of Tuesday morning.

A little less than a year ago, gas averaged about $2.99 a gallon.

