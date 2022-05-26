Driven by inflation, most notably record-setting gas prices, Lancaster County consumers’ mood darkened this month in the latest consumer sentiment survey.

Consumer sentiment in Lancaster County continued its downward trend in the survey conducted the first week in May by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis. The score dropped five points to 61.3, the second lowest score since the survey began in April 2020. This month’s movement was on par with the nation, which sank six points to 59.1.

“Inflation is way too high; gas prices are ridiculous; food prices are outrageous and no one either wants to or can change the greed of major corporations,” responded a 73-year-old woman from the Neffsville ZIP code. The survey does not collect names. She said she was worse off than a year ago and did not expect her situation to improve in the next 12 months.

Between April 2021 and April 2022, the consumer price index in the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Pennsylvania, increased 7.2 %, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The local consumer sentiment survey is conducted monthly with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline and modeled after a survey conducted by the University of Michigan to allow for comparison to national results.

The survey asks respondents about their current situation and their outlook. In its two year existence, Lancaster County respondents have expressed a more hopeful outlook for the future, even as they struggled with pandemic restrictions and inflation. Sometimes that overall outlook diverged from the national mood.

In May, locally and nationally, households revealed worsening current conditions along with greater apprehension for what the future holds, wrote Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, which conducts the survey.

“While the share of people expecting ‘bad’ or ‘somewhat bad’ times did not rise, this month’s polls saw a large share downgrade expectations from optimism to uncertainty about where the economy is headed,” Young wrote.

Weakened current conditions observed this month correlated directly to a steep decline in household financial conditions compared to a year ago.

Young wrote that in Lancaster County, only 9% of respondents reported being in a better place financially than they were a year ago. The 42% who said they were worse off was the greatest since the Lancaster County measure of consumer sentiment began in April 2020.

“Inflation continues to erode household finances,” Young wrote, adding that the poll captured the attention households are placing on certain items, most notably gas prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 43.6% rise in gas prices over the past year. Economic policy along with an anticipation of continued inflation remain prominent drivers of consumer pessimism, Young said.

Consumer spending continues despite reported weakening of household finances, Young noted.

“For several months, Lancaster County households have reported weakening current financial conditions but have maintained spending despite inflation,” Young wrote. ”The disconnect between consumer sentiment and consumer demand underscores an uneasiness over how long households can maintain current spending level.”

Young said hospitality and tourism experts predict strong consumer demand through the summer months.

“It is not apparent how households will balance it with other expenditure categories and how demand will hold up in the fall,” Young wrote.

Consumer confidence is considered a leading economic indicator. Economic indicators like unemployment and retail spending can lag a month but the monthly consumer confidence survey gives more of a real-time glimpse into how people view their economic circumstances. That’s important because consumer spending is the largest driver of economic activity.