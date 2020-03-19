Gas prices continue to sink in Pennsylvania as more and more residents practice social distancing in light of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is now just $2.40, which is roughly 30 cents less than mid-February's average gas prices, according to GasBuddy, a gas price comparison website.

In Lancaster County, the gas prices range from $2.05 per gallon (Costco) to $2.23 (Turkey Hill).

Over the past year, gas prices in Pa. have largely stayed between $2.50 and $2.90 per gallon with the highest being $3.07 per gallon in April 2019.

Despite the low gas prices, it is recommended that state residents practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.

