gas prices2_2.jpg
Buy Now

File photo - A man pumps gas at the Shell station off Greenfield Road Tuesday afternoon September 5, 2017. 

 RICHARD HERTZLER | Staff Photographer

Gas prices continue to sink in Pennsylvania as more and more residents practice social distancing in light of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is now just $2.40, which is roughly 30 cents less than mid-February's average gas prices, according to GasBuddy, a gas price comparison website.

In Lancaster County, the gas prices range from $2.05 per gallon (Costco) to $2.23 (Turkey Hill).

Over the past year, gas prices in Pa. have largely stayed between $2.50 and $2.90 per gallon with the highest being $3.07 per gallon in April 2019.

Despite the low gas prices, it is recommended that state residents practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.

Related articles

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags