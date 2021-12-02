A library was evacuated Thursday afternoon on the Millersville University campus, where emergency responders were called to a gas leak.

No one was injured due to the leak, which was reported about 1 p.m. near The Francine G. McNairy Library and Learning Forum, according to university spokeswoman Janet Kacskos.

The library was reopened just hours later, according to university officials, who released information about the incident after 3 p.m.

According to that release, the leak was outside of the library, specifically near its northwestern side.

“The building was evacuated as a safety measure,” officials said.

Emergency responders were called to the area of the library about 1:05 p.m., according to a dispatcher with Lancaster County-wide Communications.

And about 2:30 p.m., Kacskos said employees with gas company UGI Utilities remained on scene, along with responders from Blue Rock Fire Rescue.

Later, university officials announced that the leak remained under investigation, but it’s likely that a pipe released gas after it was struck by a “piece of equipment.”

“UGI and fire department personnel checked each floor of the library, as well as other nearby buildings to make sure they were free of gas,” university officials said.

“Officials say you may continue to smell mercaptan, which is added to natural gas to make it smell, longer than there is gas in the area since the smell lingers,” they continued.

During the leak, a library webpage warned: “Please avoid the area surrounding the library.”

And witnesses nearby said portions of North George and West Frederick streets were closed to traffic due to the emergency response.

“The university followed protocols working with local emergency crews,” officials said, adding that roadways had been reopened.