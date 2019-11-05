About 200 UGI customers are without gas service in Lancaster Township after a leak in a pipeline was discovered Tuesday, but they should have service restored by evening, a spokesman said.
The leak, which was reported about 11 a.m., resulted in 30 people being evacuated within about 350 feet of its location on Bean Hill Road, according to Lancaster Township Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Steve Roy.
UGI contractor Miller Pipeline discovered the leak and repaired it around 2 p.m., UGI spokesman Joe Swope said. But workers still have to purge the line, then reintroduce gas.
Then, he said, UGI workers will go to each customer and relight pilot lights.
"It's not like electricity where you just flip a switch and restore power," he said.
Roy estimated Bean Hill would be closed until late afternoon.