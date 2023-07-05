The Rapho Township municipal building garage exploded Wednesday morning after a reported gas leak.

The Rapho Township Fire Chief was called to the municipal building at 5:50 a.m. regarding a propane leak in a carport at the municipal center, which exploded soon after he arrived, according to a dispatcher from Lancaster County Wide Communications. The dispatcher said the building had been evacuated and there have not been any injuries reported yet.

Neighbors online reported hearing and feeling the impact of the explosion. Emergency crews have evacuated dozens of houses nearby, closing the 900 block of Colebrook Road. Currently more than 40 emergency squads are battling the fire at the location, which does not have a fire hydrant nearby, making many water tankers a necessity.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.