The two schools that make up Eastern Lancaster County School District's Garden Spot secondary campus, as well an elementary school in both Penn Manor and Columbia Borough school districts, are the latest in a growing list of schools finishing the week online due to COVID-19.

Students at Garden Spot High School Garden Spot Middle School learned remotely Thursday and will learn that way again Friday. Students are expected to return to in-person classes Monday.

The district learned of three new cases — one each at the high school, middle school and Brecknock Elementary School, according to a letter Superintendent Bob Hollister sent to families Thursday. A probable case was also discovered at the middle school.

That makes four out of five of the district's schools with active COVID-19 cases.

"Assuming no new probable cases or positive COVID-19 cases emerge in the next few days, the quarantine number of learners will fall off significantly by Monday of this coming week as will the number of 'case pods' that we are monitoring," Hollister said.

The county moving into the state's "substantial" level of community transmission also factored into the decision to pause in-person learning at the district's secondary schools, he said.

At Penn Manor, Central Manor Elementary School students will learn online Friday after an additional probable case of COVID-19 was discovered there.

"Unless the school district receives additional information that would require an extension of the closure, regular in-person classes for Central Manor Elementary students will resume on Monday, November 16," Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter said in a letter to families Thursday.

Park Elementary School in Columbia is also shifting to remote instruction Friday.

Other schools that temporarily suspended in-person classes this week due to an increase in cases include Bart-Colerain Elementary School in Solanco, Elizabethtown Area High School and Elizabethtown Area Middle School, Fulton Elementary School in Lancaster, Manheim Township High School and Manheim Township Middle School, and Warwick High School.

