Garden Spot High School students and their “Plant Hopper’’ invention took first place in the regional Governor’s STEM Competition on Feb. 11.
The event, according to the state Department of Education website, “challenges student teams from across the state to research, design, and present a device or project that can make the quality of life better for Pennsylvanians by accomplishing a series of practical tasks that can fulfill real-world needs.”
Enter the Plant Hopper, which can vertically enhance greenhouses to conserve space as well as increase plant production, according to a news release.
William Culbert, Danya Rose and Ryan Troop of the Garden Spot Technology Student Association, along with Andrew Horst and Allison Zimmerman of Grassland FFA, pooled expertise in coding, manufacturing, plant science and greenhouses to create the Plant Hopper.
Designed like a Ferris wheel, the invention sports two wheels to track plant production and growth. Different types of plants can be put on different wheels to supply each plant with the correct nutrients necessary for survival.
At full scale, the Plant Hopper can hold 16 plant trays, averaging eight plants each. These plants are irrigated through the pipes holding the trays in place.
Team members created a computer program that allows the horticulturist/owner to choose what plants they are growing and be able to record nutrient, water and sunlight levels, the release noted.
“These levels will allow the horticulturist to grow healthy and high-yielding crops,” Allison said in the release.
In addition to a computer program, the team from New Holland built a model of the Plant Hopper out of wood, gears and axles.
As first place winners, Garden Spot will represent the Lancaster-Lebanon region at state competition May 7-8 at Dixon University Center in Harrisburg. The team also received $750 to improve the design and computer programming before May.