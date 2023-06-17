Garden Spot High School held its commencement June 7.

The graduates are: Jillian Scarlett Apgar, Ellis Isabel Arment, Abigail Rose Arndt, Sarah Grace Babb, Kylie Madison Beam, Amber Leigh Beck, Ava Grace Becker, Amalia Rose Bellini, Mya Lanae Biddle, Kyra Jade Bixler, Brian Jack Blazejewicz, Allyson Renee Boley, Kyle Rine Boyer, Brice Ronald Brady, Mayson Lawrence Brallier, Aaliyah Janea Brandon, Damien Lee Brill, Kadence Marie Brown, Alayna Mae Brubaker, Dakota Rose Burke, Elizabeth Racheal Burke, Elayna Nicole Burkholder, Jadon Seth Burkholder, Kory David Burkholder, Sara Danae Burkholder, Theodore Kline Burrell, Alexandra Marie Byrd, Dakota Ty Caber, Adam Eugene Chernovsky, Walter A. Chuprin, David Walter Collins, Kiaramary Colon-Castro, Chloe Noelle Conroy, Quinton Alexander Coover, Angelina Marie Cortez, Rayne Renee Covert, Kailey Ann Dale, Mason Jarrett Dalmas, David Andrew Davenport, Mikolaj Krzysztof Demeszuk, Sanji Manuel Diaz, Patrick Amisi D’Ibandje, Sofia Mae Discavage, Tim Benedikt Duellberg, Gelasa Duran, Aiden Carter Durante, Quentin Michael Durante, Syanna Lynee Duval, Natalee A. Englerth, Melanie Joy Esh, Tristin Thomas Farr, Francis Ferrarelli, Emily Francis Ferris, Alberto Andrew FerruFino, Paula Sofie Fluegel, Emma Grace Ford, Justin Michael Fox, Lyndsey Francavage, Katherine Rose Gasteion, Ella Marie Gatto, Tyler Luke Geiger, Nathene Thomas Gilmore, Nicklas David Gleason, Daniel Isaiah Goldman, Jayvian Gonzalez-Calle, Mason Luke Good, Ronald V. Gortman, Cheyenne Elizabeth Goshert, Chloe Lynn Grady, Mya Grace Graybill, Britton Danielle Greenawalt, Christian Lee Grumbling, Dena Nicole Hack, Erin Grace Hamer, Joseph Matthew Haney, Stephanie Elise Harner, Autumn Hedrick, Michael Ryan Heisley, Bradley Andrew Heist, Kacey Morgan Heist, Timothy Kong-Mong Herr, Daniel Herran, Daniel Benjamin Hicks, Michael Christopher Hillworth, Noah Obadiah Andrew Hodge, Emily Ruth Hoffman, Jacey Liana Holt, Lauren Elizabeth Horning, Meredith Grace Horst, Joshua Daniel Houck, Gavin Charles-Nicholas Hughes, Nikki Lynn Humay, Kyle Donovan Humphreys, Cierra Rae Hunsecker, Kylie Rayne Hunsecker, Tyler Jacob Hurst, Sean Patrick Hyre, Madison Grace Jackson, Cassidy Sage Johnston, Mackenzie Rae Junto, Zane Issac Kauffman, Benjamin Emory Keeport, James Edward Keil, Sean Patrick Kelch, Andrew J. King, Shawna Diane Kowalski, Alan Francis Krock, Natalia Laguna Postigo, Matilde Lanteri Sterza, Anne Larusso, Carli Summer Laudermilch, Tanner William Laukhuff, Cole Bransen Leaman, Logan Eugene Lessley, Ryleigh Katelyn Libell, Matthew Thomas Lockwood, Jadelyn Jean Lonon, Jesse Joseph Lonon and Rebekah Edith Lowenthal.

Also, Ceili Marie Marquis, Adam Cole Martin, Joshua Timothy Martin, Kole Wyatt Martin, Timothy Blake Martin, Bryan Joseph Martinez, Jayden Esteban Martinez, Katelyn Nicole Mast, Gabriel Phillip Mattox, Owen Michael May, Lacey Jayde McCalicher, Nathaniel Ronald Mccarraher, Grace Dussinger McCarty, Connor William McGinnis, Quinn Chester Fred Mcginnis, Nathanael Mitchell Mckinnon, Zaiyden Joseph McMinimee, Colin Bryce Mcminn, Cameron Michael Meadows, Cadye Elaine Means, Ty Dominick Medina, Mikayla Marie Mellinger, Austin Tyler Mentzer, Maica Pamela Mesana, Aaron Matthew Mihalcik, Jaden Rose Miller, Justin Michael Mininger, Kendell Paige Moats, Edward Michael Monroe, Marcelo Samuel Montelongo Sanchez, Kassidy Mae Nkauj Ci Moua, Mason Stanley Musser, Julianna Rose Myers, Madison Ann Myers, Octavia Nacu, Zechariah Creed Nagle, Yo Yo Ni, Leia Richele Nieves, Dylan Carl Nolt, Dylan John Nolt, Zoey Kevina Nolt, Angela Michael Nuse, Ryan Andrew O’Rourke, Kaitlyn Grace Paradis, Gianna Maire Paredes, Kayla Grace Parry, Hayleigh Storm Patton, Jared Warren Patton, Lauren Elizabeth Pavelik, Melania Jailyn Pemberton, Alycia Perez, Lyndsey Marie Perez, Gavin Trent Perri, Kathryn Doris Pierce, Michael Alexander Pizarro, Reuben Anthony Putt, Brianna Marie Rash, Kelsey Anne Ratzlaff, Keegan J. Redcay, Madison Veronica Ressler, Luisa Ribeiro Ferraz Machado, Zachary Allen Root, Andre David Rymarenko, Samantha Cheyenne Salapa, Travis Andrew Salsgiver, Brian Rene Santiz-Mendez, Erin Jesrille Santos Francisco, Olivia Nancy Scarle, Gracie Lynn Schnettler, Sarah Schuemann, Rowan Paul Sensenig, Michael Joseph Serrano, Amelia Marin Sharp, Alexis Nicole Shingle, Austin James Shuffelbottom-Cotter, Sean Patrick Skinner, Armoni Michael Slaymaker, Gabriel Ethan Smeltz, Brianna Lynn Smith, Colin Hunter Smith, Josiah Ashton Smucker, Consuelo Aracely Snader, Hayden Broc Sommers, Jonathan Michael Souden, Kevin Stephen Starks, Austin Wyatt Stern, Nathan Cole Stern, Emalie Ying Stoltzfus, Kolby Mitchell Stoltzfus, Owen Lloyd Stoltzfus, Victoria Jade Stoltzfus, Abigail Elizabeth Storm, Mason Nathaniel Strine, Dane Matthew Tankesley, Ines Tedeschi, Ethan James Terry, Jayla Deann Treadway, Jordyn Breill Treadway, Ryan Nicholas Umble, Zachary Cole Uplinger, Halligan Maine Upton, Jelitzy Mileth Vazquez Martinez, Albert Vega Jr., Jasmine Vilay, Ashton P. Wadsworth, Lucas Earl Walton, Abigail Rose Warfel, Brett Anthony Watson, Joshua William Way, Anthony Manuel Weaver, Blake Isaiah Weaver, Hunter Alvin Weaver, Jace Zachary Weaver, Paige E. Wenger, Jack Christopher Werner, Leah Rose Wiker, Ashlee Rose Windust, Chloe Joy Wise, Isabella Grace Wood, John Xongvang Yang, Jasmine Lee Ybera, Nicole Audrey Zeiset, Davia Marie Zimmerman and Kaleb Michael Zimmerman.

Award winners

Garden Spot’s senior awards ceremony was held May 23. The award recipients are:

Jillian Apgar: Garden Spot Band Booster Club Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence; The University of Maine Scholarship.

Sarah Babb: Academic Hall of Fame-Music; Garden Spot Band Booster Club Scholarship; President’s Award for Educational Excellence; Spartan Way Scholarship.

Ava Becker: President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Amber Beck: Eastern Lancaster County Education Association Scholarship; President’s Award for Educational Excellence; Dickinson’s Provost Scholarship; Financial Managers Society Scholarship.

Kyra Bixler: Academic Hall of Fame-English Dept.; Luthercare Nursing Scholarship; President’s Award for Educational Excellence; The Richmond-Pennock Family Scholarship Trust Fund Award.

Kyle Boyer: New Holland American Legion Conestoga Post 662 Scholarship; Sons of the American Legion Squadron 662 Scholarship.

Alexandra Byrd: The Ressler Mill Foundation Keystone FFA Degree Award; The Provost Award, Penn State University.

Chloe Conroy: President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Aiden Durante: District III “E. Jerry Brooks” Academic Excellence Award; President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Quentin Durante: President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Syanna Duval: Academic Hall of Fame-World Language Dept.; Andrew T. “Bull” Nolt Memorial Scholarship; Dan Caffrey, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Ervin L. Steele Nursing Scholarship; New Holland American Legion Conestoga Post 662 Scholarship; President’s Award for Educational Excellence; The Richmond-Pennock Family Scholarship Trust Fund Award; Learning Achievement Scholarship; Panther Pride Award.

Melanie Esh: Andrew T. “Bull” Nolt Memorial Scholarship; District III “E. Jerry Brooks” Academic Excellence Award; New Holland Ambulance Ashlee Miller Memorial Scholarship; Outstanding Athletes Award.

Emily Ferris: Lacrosse Scholarship.

Chloe Grady: Arthur A. Krupp Memorial Scholarship; District III “E. Jerry Brooks” Academic Excellence Award.

Erin Hamer: President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Autumn Hedrick: Outstanding Achievement in Art Award.

Noah Hodge: President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Meredith Horst: District III “E. Jerry Brooks” Academic Excellence Award.

Cierra Hunsecker: President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Tyler Hurst: Frank Herceg-Dual Threat Award.

Lauren Horning: Academic Hall of Fame-Physical Ed. Dept.; District III “E. Jerry Brooks” Academic Excellence Award; PIAA District III Fackler-Hower Athletic Sportsmanship Award; President’s Award for Educational Excellence; United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.

Meredith Horst: Marywood Trustees’ Scholarship.

Mackenzie Junto: American Legion Conestoga Post 662 of New Holland Riders Award – Kipp Halpin Memorial Scholarship; Sons of the American Legion Squadron 662 Scholarship.

Sean Kelch: Outstanding Achievement in Applied Technology Award.

Carli Laudermilch: Alycia Gorlaski Andros Scholarship; American Legion Auxiliary Post 662 Scholarship; Ephrata Masonic Lodge No. 665 Scholarship; Garden Spot Lions Club Scholarship; New Holland American Legion Conestoga Post 662 Scholarship; New Holland Business Association Scholarship; The Richmond-Pennock Family Scholarship Trust Fund Award; Towne Club of Lancaster Scholarship.

Tanner Laukhuff: President’s Award for Educational Excellence; Stevenson’s Presidential Fellowship Award; JBJ Volleyball Award.

Cole Leaman: Garden Spot Lions Club Scholarship.

Ryleigh Libell: The Ressler Mill Foundation Keystone FFA Degree Award; RD Herr Scholarship.

Rebekah Lowenthal: Outstanding World Languages Student Award.

Timothy Martin: The Ressler Mill Foundation Keystone FFA Degree Award.

Lacey McCalicher: District III “E. Jerry Brooks” Academic Excellence Award; President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Grace McCarty: Academic Hall of Fame-Ag Dept.; Garden Spot Lions Club Scholarship in Memory of Charles Martin; New Holland American Legion Conestoga Post 662 Scholarship; The Ressler Mill Foundation Keystone FFA Degree Award; The Provost Award, Penn State University.

Cameron Meadows: President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Mikayla Mellinger: Garden Spot Band Booster Club Scholarship.

Maica Mesana: Garden Spot Band Booster Club Scholarship.

Jaden Miller: The Provost Scholarship.

Kendell Moats: Arthur A. Krupp Memorial Scholarship; The Ressler Mill Foundation Keystone FFA Degree Award.

Kassidy Moua: Red & White Grant.

Mason Musser: Outstanding Senior English Student; President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Madison Myers: President’s Award for Excellence.

Octavia Nacu: Academic Hall of Fame- Mathematics Dept.; The Provost Award, Penn State University.

Zechariah Nagle: Kitchen Kettle Village Scholarship; Outstanding Business Education Student Award.

Yo Yo Ni: Academic Hall of Fame-Science Dept.; Academic Hall of Fame-History Dept; President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Dylan Nolt: Garden Spot Lions Club Scholarship; The Richmond-Pennock Family Scholarship Trust Fund Award.

Kayla Parry: John Gehr Scholarship; Academic Scholarship; Athletic Scholarship for Swimming.

Lauren Pavelik: Foust Public Service scholarship; Guaranteed Admission into Pitt Law; Law School Scholarship Award.

Alycia Perez: Outstanding Achievement in Art Award.

Amelia Sharp: Liberty University Champion Award; Liberty University Early Deposit Award; Liberty University Academic Scholarship; President’s Award for Educational Excellence; Andrew T. “Bull” Nolt Memorial Scholarship; Ashlee Rose Miller Memorial Scholarship; New Holland American Legion Conestoga Post 662 Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Excellence Award.

Sean Skinner: Garden Spot Band Booster Club Scholarship; New Holland Lions Club Dan Hoover Scholarship; Ranck’s Church Pat Pauly Music Scholarship; United States Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence.

Gabriel Smeltz: Academic Hall of Fame-Business Dept.; District III “E. Jerry Brooks” Academic Excellence Award; President’s Award for Educational Excellence; United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.

Josiah Smucker: Lancasterhistory.org Award; President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Kolby Stoltzfus: The Ressler Mill Foundation Keystone FFA Degree Award – State Star in Agricultural Placement.

Emalie Stoltzfus: President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Halligan Upton: New Holland American Legion Conestoga Post 662 Scholarship; Outstanding Achievement in Art Award.

Albert Vega: President’s Award for Educational Excellence; Alvernia University Presidential Scholarship; The Chad Burkhart Memorial Scholarship.

Blake Weaver: Academic Hall of Fame-Applied Technology Dept.; PIAA District III Fackler-Hower Athletic Sportsmanship Award; Frank Herceg-Dual Threat Award; Outstanding Athletes Award.

Jack Werner: The Amy Hackman Rupp Memorial Scholarship.

John Yang: President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

Kaleb Zimmerman: President’s Academic Scholarship, Bloomsburg University.