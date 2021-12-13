Eastern Lancaster County School District’s Garden Spot High School went into lockdown in response to an outside threat made to the campus, the district said in a news release.

District officials were notified of the threat sometime Monday morning, according to the release.

After the lockdown, the campus moved into a “shelter in place” that was lifted shortly after, according to the release. The New Holland Police Department secured the perimeter of the building and will maintain a presence at the school for the rest of the day.

The district said police confirmed the threat was not viable.

"The threat was an outside act of violence to the Garden Spot Secondary Campus reported to the New Holland Police Department," said Nadine Larkin, assistant superintendent for the Eastern Lancaster County School District in a statement to the LNP | LancasterOnline. "The police department then contacted the school. The threat did not involve a student. The campus was immediately placed on lockdown and then shifted to a shelter in place status after the police patrolled the surrounding parking lots and found no suspicious behavior."

Eastern Lancaster County School District is the second to face such a threat in the last week.

Last Friday, rumors of a threat on social media shut down the Solanco High School campus, but was determined to not be credible.