Garden Spot football season in doubt as entire team quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

Possible exposure to the coronavirus has caused Garden Spot High School to require its football team of about 35 players to quarantine at home, forcing the cancelation of Friday night’s game and putting into question whether next week’s game, the last of the season, will be played.

The team had contact Wednesday with a student who developed COVID-like symptoms and who had a close exposure to someone with the virus, said Robert Hollister, superintendent of the Eastern Lancaster County School District.

None of the players have yet tested positive for COVID-19.

Only three Elanco students total have tested positive since the start of school, Hollister said. Blue Ball Elementary School has had two probable cases, leading to quarantining of some of their students, Hollister said.

A total of about 150 students are on quarantine in the district.

The district is not considering closing any schools at this time, Hollister said. All classrooms have cameras that allow teachers to teach in person to their classes and to students watching virtually from home, Hollister said.

“We’ve been pretty diligent about our quarantining, and because of that we haven’t had that many positive COVID cases,” Hollister said. “We’ve been contact tracing quickly and quarantining contacts. I think that’s what’s kept us from really having major issues so far. That’s why we’re still open.”

Hollister said the district is following state Health Department guidelines and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health guidelines “to the letter.”

“We’re getting accused of making stuff up, and that isn’t true,” he said.

Meanwhile, the football season is on hold as coaches decide whether to push back next week’s home game with Pequea Valley to Friday, Nov. 13.

Hollister said the team could potentially come out of quarantine and practice Nov. 12 and 13. But doing so creates the potential for injuries because of the length of time players have not been stretching and working out.

“That’s why it hasn’t been decided,” Hollister said.