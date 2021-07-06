Instead of singing songs around a campfire at their Lancaster County summer camp, 30 enthusiastic young cadets learned to fight fires instead.

“It was the most amazing week of my life,” Leola 11-year-old Gabe Yancoskie said of his week hoisting hoses, climbing ladders, tying ropes, using fire extinguishers, flushing hydrants, removing vehicle windows and performing CPR.

Twenty boys and 10 girls, from Brownstown, Denver, Honey Brook, Lancaster, Leola, Narvon, New Holland, Oxford and Sinking Spring, joined the inaugural Garden Spot Fire Rescue Youth Fire Camp hosted by the GSFR volunteer fire department in New Holland from June 14 through 18.

Dressed in the cadet uniform of orange T-shirt with “Garden Spot Fire Rescue Fire Camp 2021” patch on front and “GSFR Cadet” on back, the campers spent the week learning and performing firefighter tasks. They trained for four 7-hour days and one 3-hour day, with a graduation, dinner and awards ceremony on the last day. Four days of training were held at Garden Spot Fire Station 1, 339 E. Main St., and one day at the Garden Spot fire training grounds on Reservoir Road.

Cadets were divided in four platoons – Engine 1, Engine 2, Rescue and Truck – with 12 instructors daily, 10 from Garden Spot and two from neighboring volunteer fire departments including Bareville, Fivepointville, Martindale, Upper Leacock, Weaverland Valley and West Earl. New Holland Ambulance and New Holland Fire Department also took part in the training.

Fire day camp was the perfect place for 10-year-old Karson Mikos from Brownstown, who said he has a passion for all things related to fire protection.

“I liked using fire extinguishers, hoses and ladders,” Karson said.

His favorite activity was the simulated smoke maze, in which cadets wore SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) equipment. His mother, LuAnne Mikos, said Karson has always been passionate about firetrucks and fire alarms.

“He wanted to do the camp and learned a lot,” she said. “It was really well organized.”

Each day had a structured, precise schedule. Instructors would demonstrate a particular fire task, followed by hands-on experience for the cadets. Firefighting gear, including masks, gloves and helmets, was donated by Manheim Township Fire Rescue and Elizabethtown Fire Department.

Coby Weaver, 12, of New Holland, said he learned about CPR and the Heimlich maneuver, as well as how to use EpiPens and tourniquets.

Cadets participated in working mock crash scenes at the training grounds, putting their newly learned vehicle rescue skills to work. The young firefighters arrived by firetruck, then stabilized the cars with box cribs, which are temporary wood structures to support heavy objects. They also cut glass from windows and removed doors and roofs.

“The importance of each task is for a safe and secure extrication of persons from a vehicle,” said Jamie Weir, Garden Spot safety coordinator.

For Trevor Kuenzli, 13, from New Holland, the vehicle rescue training was a unique experience.

“Being a firefighter is physically and mentally challenging,” Trevor said. He signed up to be a junior firefighter in September, when he turns 14. His father is Stefan Kuenzli, Garden Spot deputy chief.

Garden Spot Fire Chief Darryl Keiser, who conceived the idea for the camp, said 60% of the cadets had relatives or a family friend who's in the fire service.

Nine-year-old Jimmy Fannin III of Lancaster is one of those cadets. He comes from a four-generation family of firefighters. His dad, Jimmy Fannin Jr., is the chief chaplain for Chaplains Corp of Lancaster County. He's also a volunteer firefighter for Mountville, Upper Leacock and West Earl Fire Departments. Jimmy Jr.’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all firefighters.

“I want to help people who get hurt in a fire or accident,” Jimmy III said, adding that he’s excited about one day being a volunteer firefighter.

“The fire camp was a dream to use paid firefighters and volunteers to recruit young students and give them a hands-on experience of emergency services,” Keiser said.

Sherry Finegan, 14, from Narvon, will be a Garden Spot junior volunteer firefighter in July, and her dad, Curtis Finegan, is a firefighter.

“I liked getting to know the technical, mental and physical parts of firefighting,” she said.

With the leadership of Garden Spot Fire Captain Cody Straub, the camp became a reality. It was originally scheduled for 2020, but canceled due to the pandemic. Keiser said Straub's passion for students and the fire service “knocked the first GSFR fire camp out of the park.”

Firefighters, who took one or more days off work to help with the camp, said they were pleased with the youth's determination and interest in understanding the dangers of firefighting.

“Nothing isn’t scary about firefighting from handling house fires, floods and vehicle rescues,” Straub said.

Hunter Weaver, from Weaverland Valley Fire Department, said he really enjoyed the experience and would be back next year if there is another camp.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Dave Zimmerman, R-East Earl, visited the group and praised their interest in learning about firefighting on the last day of training, and a graduation with dinner and an awards ceremony followed on Friday evening.

The event, which featured a slideshow of the week's activity, included parents, firefighters and municipal leaders. Each cadet received a Certificate of Completion as a fire camp cadet, plus a flash drive of the training. Along with reading each graduate's name, Nick Good, GSFR Director of Administration and Public Information Officer, gave a special characteristic of the cadets revealed during the training such as good attitude, enthusiastic, energetic or good at a particular skill.

Chaplain Fannin, Jimmy III's father, said the camp was “brotherhood at work with firefighters who put their hearts and souls into it to lead the kids.”

He said the young participants learned two key things: camaraderie, or working to keep each other safe, and teamwork, working together to meet goals. He was proud of how each cadet encouraged each another through all of the challenges.

"Each one worked hard . . . and I say, well done, cadets," Fannin told the campers.

Chief Darryl Keiser used the metaphor of how a fire starts with a spark to the camp being a spark to get young people involved in fire service. He thanked the parents for entrusting their children to the fire department for the week.

He ended the Friday night festivities by assuring the audience there will be a camp again next year, to cheers from cadets and applause from the audience.

“You bet there will be,” he said.