Garden Spot alum and American Flat Track racer Ryan Varnes died Monday following an on-track crash in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport Speedway in New York.

The American Motorcyclist Association announced Varnes' death in a news release on Monday. Following Saturday's collision, emergency personnel transported Varnes to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York, where he died from his injuries.

The news release did not provide any other details.

“The Varnes family has been a staple in the flat track community for decades, and they need our prayers during this difficult time,” said Gene Crouch, chief operating officer of AMA Pro Racing, of which American Flat Track is part, in the release. “Ryan was the class of the field, both on track and off track. His bright smile, perpetual optimism and loyal friendship will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Varnes' father is a former American Flat Track rider, along with two of his uncles on his mother's side, a cousin on his father's side and a grandfather.