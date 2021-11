A fire that started in a Manheim Borough garage early Tuesday morning spread and destroyed a nearby home.

Crews were dispatched to a reported fire shortly before 4 a.m. in the 100 block of North Linden Street, according to WGAL. The two adults and dog that had been home at the time were able to get out safely without injuries.

One homeowner tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before escaping, according to the report.

It is still unclear what started the fire.