Fire officials are investigating the cause of a garage fire in Mount Joy Township Wednesday afternoon.

The garage, located in the 8000 block of Elizabethtown Road, caught fire around 12:45 p.m., Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

While the fire was mostly contained to the garage, it spread to an attached house, John Drey, assistant chief of Elizabethtown Fire Department.

Fire officials have yet to identify what caused the fire and state fire marshal has been notified of the incident.

No one was injured in the fire, Drey said.

The house is currently not suitable for residents due to smoke damage, Drey said.

