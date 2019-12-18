More than 40 years after it first opened, Gap will be closing at Park City Center. The store’s last day is Jan. 26.
Gap, which also owns Banana Republic and Old Navy, announced in the spring that it would close around 230 stores as part of a corporate reorganization. The San Francisco-based company has also said it plans to spin off its Old Navy brand as a separate company.
At Park City, Gap now occupies a spot in the wing formerly occupied by Bon-Ton. The Gap store at Park City originally opened in 1976, five years after the mall debuted.
Gap also has a Lancaster County store at Tanger Outlets. That store will remain open.