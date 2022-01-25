A Gap man fired a handgun in the air near an occupied Berks County residence during a roadside confrontation Saturday, according to a report by the Reading Eagle.

Michael J. Stoltzfus, 26, was following a man along Route 422 around 3:30 a.m., despite the man previously telling him to stay away, the Reading Eagle said. Stoltzfus continued to follow the man onto the 100 block of South Baumstown Road, where the two vehicles ended up alongside one another next to a driveway.

Stoltzfus then exited the vehicle and approached the man, who was still inside his car. The man drove forward, nearly striking Stoltzfus, to avoid a collision after he noticed Stoltzfus’ car was still moving because it had not been placed into park.

Stoltzfus then jumped back in his car to stop it from moving, and pointed a handgun at the man from his car window before the man heard multiple gunshots, according to the report.

A female passenger was inside Stoltzfus’ vehicle at the time.

Police later found two .45-caliber shell casings near where the confrontation took place, which was within 25 feet of an occupied home, which was not struck.

No property was damaged during the confrontation.

Stoltzfus later told police he fired the gun in the air after the man confronted him and tried to strike his car.

A man inside the house told police he was awake and heard arguing outside, followed by the sounds of gunfire and a car peeling away. A 5-year-old girl was in her bedroom above where the confrontation took place.

Stoltzfus was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Judge Alvin Robinson of Reading Central Court set Stoltzfus’ bail at $50,000. He was confined to Berks County Prison after he was unable to post that amount, the Reading Eagle said.