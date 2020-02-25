The fight around “games of skill” has reached the national stage -- with Pennsylvania as one of the battlegrounds -- as states figure out how to handle these legally ambiguous slot-machine lookalikes cropping up in bars, gas stations and fraternal organizations across the country.

National casino industry organizations, including tribal casino operators, are jumping into the debate around unregulated games that they say fall into gray legal area because of “some cleverly exploited legal loophole,” according to literature provided to lawmakers across the country last week by the American Gaming Association and the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers.

As one of the most regulated industries in the United States, the casino and gambling industry represented by the AGA and AGEM want states to crack down on these unregulated machines and lawmakers to decide whether these skill machines should be legal and thus, regulated.

Until then, the national organizations say the “best practice” is for states to allow law enforcement to discipline venues with liquor licenses or business licenses and operating unregulated machines by taking action against their licenses. They also suggest states allow law enforcement to seize unregistered machines, which Pennsylvania has done as the machines’ legality works its way through the Commonwealth Court.

“We don’t really want to reward this behavior,” said Jess Feil, the senior director of government relations for the American Gaming Association. “We don’t want to say, ‘Just because you’ve been doing it without proper protections, doesn’t mean it should continue.’”

In Pennsylvania, these machines often operate under the name “Pennsylvania Skill,” with about 15,000 machines out on the market from that company alone and an unknown number of copy-cats, a spokesman for operator Pace-O-Matic previously told LNP | LancasterOnline. Pace-O-Matic has skill machines in about a dozen states, including states like Wyoming, Virginia and Texas, its spokesman Mike Barley said.

While games of skill are the top concern in Pennsylvania, on a national level, these organizations are targeting other forms of unregulated games like sweepstakes machines, 8-liners, Japanese pachislo slot machines, or games of chance disguised as games of skill that these organizations say open the door for consumer abuse and crime.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pace-O-Matic and its Williamsport-based manufacturer Miele Amusements have been asking the state to regulate their machines -- at a rate about half of that of slot machines because they say their machines pay out to winners more.

“We understand that there are groups that don’t want to see competition and they’re mostly from out of state,” said Barley. “Our operators are all Pennsylvania small businesses and that’s who we’re supporting and that’s who we’re fighting for. We have gone to the legislature and asked to be taxed. They’re not too many industries that do that.”

Barley said their machines are not in a “gray area” and that Pace-O-Matic’s machines are legal under Pennsylvania law. Although a 2014 court ruling in 2014 adjudicated the Pace-O-Matic machines, their legality has yet to be determined in two court cases at the Commonwealth Court level.

Although almost all of Lancaster County’s municipalities banned video gaming terminals, these machines are popping up “all over,” said Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, in a Pennsylvania Lottery budget hearing last week.

“It behooves all of us under this dome, in this building, that we have to get a handle on some sort of solution when it comes to [games of skill],” Martin added.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is attempting to join a legal challenge in the Commonwealth Court to assert their control over the games of skill -- which they believe are illegal, according to court filings.

The Gaming Control Board has long kept itself out of the conversations around games of skill because they did not have regulating authority.

When the Commonwealth Court ruled in November that Pace-O-Matic’s “Pennsylvania Skill” machines can remain unregulated under the Gaming Act, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board believed that this ruling also clarifies these machines as skill slot machines as part of the 2017 gaming expansion.