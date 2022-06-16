Chronicling the history of wildlife conservation in Pennsylvania, officials at the state Game Commission plan to open a new museum this month at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, which sits on the border of Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Pennsylvania’s Conservation Heritage Museum, at Middle Creek’s visitor center, will open to the public Saturday, June 25, with Chad Eyler, chief of the Game Commission’s Special Permits Division, slated to speak at 10 a.m., according to a Thursday news release.

The museum, which has been in development for about five years, will grant visitors an opportunity to learn about how wildlife stewardship efforts evolved since the 1800s, officials said.

The museum aims to present visitors with a look at the Game Commission’s work since its founding in 1895. It will showcase equipment worn by game wardens in the early 1900s; historic hunting and trapping tools; wildlife art; and other memorabilia, according to the release.

The museum will be free during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Middle Creek Management Area’s Visitor Center at 100 Museum Road in Stevens, Pennsylvania. The museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays.