G. Terry Madonna, known across the nation for his sharp political commentary and for co-creating the Franklin & Marshall College Poll, will leave F&M at the end of the year.

Madonna, director of both the F&M poll and the college’s Center of Politics and Public Affairs, will return to Millersville University in January 2020 to fill a one-year volunteer position as senior fellow in residence for political affairs.

Madonna, 79, launched his career at Millersville, his alma mater, in 1967. He spent 37 ½ years teaching government and leading the university’s Center for Politics and Public Affairs, which he co-created with colleague Berwood A. Yost.

In 1992, Madonna and Yost created what was then known as the Keystone Poll to track public opinion on politics, public affairs and elections in Pennsylvania. Madonna, Yost, the center and the poll all moved to Franklin & Marshall College in 2004. In 2008, the Keystone Poll was renamed the Franklin & Marshall College Poll.

Madonna’s contract expires at F&M at the end of the year, when he will return to Millersville as a volunteer connecting students to internships and bringing political speakers to campus. He will no longer serve as the poll’s director, but he will continue providing political commentary and analysis and hosting his weekly show “Pennsylvania Newsmakers” on WGAL, he said.

Yost will replace Madonna as the poll's director, according to an F&M spokesman. Madonna will hold the honorific title of Director Emeritus of the poll.

“I had 16 ½ really great years at F&M, and I’m going to go back to my alma mater,” Madonna said. “It’s not much more complex than that.”

There is “no hostility” between Madonna and F&M, he said. He “just thought it made a lot of sense to go back" to Millersville.