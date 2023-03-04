With the price of oil and natural gas causing recent consternation, are more homeowners and business leaders turning their eyes to the sky seeking solar?

The answer is complicated.

“A lot of this is hype, because energy prices didn’t go up that much. That wasn’t really a big deal,” says Jakob Speksnijder, digital marketer for Belmont Solar, a Gordonville-based solar panel installer. “Energy security is the biggest deal.”

The pandemic drove a growing interest in self-reliance, Speksnijder says. There’s also a growing reluctance to — as he likes to phrase it in pitches — “throw money in a black hole” by paying utility bills without having anything physical to show for it.

But despite such sentiments working in the solar industry’s favor, Speksnijder expects this year to stay on a steady pace. That’s in part because market upsides are being offset somewhat by many potential customers suddenly finding themselves in less of a hurry to install solar.

A federal tax credit for doing so was expected to expire in 2024. In August, President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, extending the 30% solar credit for 10 years, with the percentage stepping down after that. With the 2024 deadline gone, there’s no longer the same sense of better-get-it-done-now that previously fueled some business, Speksnijder says.

“We had a lot of people buying quickly because the tax credit was going to go away,” he says. “So we’ve lost that edge a little bit.”

Market research group Guidehouse Insights says losing that urgency is among the reasons the tax extension was “a breath of relief rather than a revolutionary measure” for the solar industry.

The extension doesn’t help with pressing issues like supply chain snags and labor scarcity, Guidehouse reports, adding that solar activity should pick up after the eventual resolution of those issues and consequential pricing drops. Guidehouse writes that those changes, in combination with players growing to a point where they’re ready to take full advantage of tax-credit-spurred business, “will set the industry on a new growth trajectory.”

‘I wish they would get their act together’

Brian Kreider is getting a tad tired of waiting.

It’s been nearly 10 years since 250 people gathered on what was once his family’s poultry farm in East Drumore Township for the official dedication of the Keystone Solar Project. Ceremony attendees looked out that day over a 30-acre sea of about 20,000 new solar panels at the intersection of Route 272 and Deaver Road.

There were supposed to be more panels in that vicinity by now, says Kreider, who owns and leases the land beneath them. He’s still hoping his still-empty fields will also soon be covered in panels but says legislators need more focus on incentivizing such projects.

“I wish they would get their act together a little bit,” he says. “It seems like everything was good when we put this in. Then they kind of sort of put a halt to everything, as far as any grants, which made it possible to do something like this.”

The cost to build the solar farm in East Drumore was more than $20 million. The Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority awarded $1 million in grant funding to the project.

“We do tours down here with different senators,” Kreider says. “But it just hasn’t worked out. It seems like they’re too busy promoting electric cars and not worrying about how you’re going to charge them.”

A picture of Kreider’s land is on the cover of a 2018 report from the Pennsylvania Department for Environmental Protection. That details what it would take to expand the state’s solar powered generation from less than 1% to 10% of total energy production.

The report takes into account everything from panels on home rooftops to major grid-scale projects. Lancaster County has examples of both. Amish customers often order one or two panels to power water-cooled refrigerators, Speksnijder says. Jobs for homes outside the Plain community typically involve several more panels, he says. Some businesses are installing them on warehouse roofs and selling that power into the grid. Then there are the bigger projects that are increasingly popping up for discussion at various township meetings.

As an example, Martic Township’s zoning board last year denied an energy company’s plan to install 44,000 solar panels atop a former coal ash dump and adjoining land.

In December, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture published non-binding recommendations for townships trying to navigate increasingly busy solar waters. Those encourage keeping solar panels off the most productive farmland and guiding it toward less valuable areas.

“Why rush out with solar and put it on prime land?” said Pennsylvania Ag Secretary Russell Redding during an on-stage interview with Lancaster Farming news editor Phil Gruber at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January. Redding told Gruber some have called the recommendations anti-solar.

“To the contrary. It’s about being pro agriculture and pro good land use, right?” Redding said. “You fit the solar in among that. There’s plenty of soils around Pennsylvania to put solar.”

The 2018 report said it would likely take between 89 and 124 square miles of Pennsylvania land (56,800 to 792,000 acres) to meet that 10% target. That’s less than half the total acreage of abandoned mine lands in Pennsylvania, notes the report.

Kreider says solar is allowing him to keep his family land, which is near some massive power lines cutting across Southern End farms and over the Susquehanna River to Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in York County. He says with his parents no longer living and no children of his own, he is in no position to farm solo. He’s hoping his fields that don’t yet have panels will have them soon.

Looking to the future

Community Energy Solar installed the ground-mounted solar system that has been running on Kreider’s land since 2013 as well a $6 million array at Elizabethtown College. Community Energy Solar was acquired in late 2021 and is now part of The AES Corp., an Arlington, Virginia.-based global power company.

“AES does intend to develop a community solar project there (next to the existing panels in East Drumore) should community solar legislation advance in Pennsylvania,” says Amy Lobel, senior manager of strategic communications. She notes that groups such as the PA Community Solar Economic Alliance are pushing for same.

AES doesn’t own the existing panels in East Drumore. Those have changed hands over the years — most recently in November when Stamford, Connecticut.-based Altus Power closed on its purchase of 88 megawatts of operating solar assets from New York-based D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments.

The East Drumore panels were part of that deal. Chris Shelton, head of investor relations at Altus Power, says he can only give an approximation for how many of those 88 megawatts come from the East Drumore farm, but that it’s at least 7 megawatt hours annually.

Energy from Keystone is delivered to several universities surrounding Lancaster, Shelton says.

“We’re hopeful there will be additional opportunities to develop projects in the Lancaster region and more broadly across PA,” Shelton says. “Part of our process includes leasing the land or rooftop where we will site an Altus Power project. To the extent there are additional customers signing up, we would certainly be looking to lease additional sites for our projects.”

During a November earnings call, Altus Co-CEO Lars Norell said the company sees a couple of reasons its larger clients are lately leaning in to their solar project pipeline.

“We think it’s predominantly because of higher power prices and a sense that energy security has focused big operations and enterprises on both resiliency …(and increasing) the pace of their shift toward clean electricity while obviously remaining connected to the grid, continuing to use natural gas, etc.,” Norell told analysts.

It’s another big name in solar, London-based Lightsource bp, that has a deal with the state of Pennsylvania — and Constellation, an Exelon company — to help the state reach a goal of sourcing half its state-facility-required power from renewable energy. Lightsource was tapped to develop 191 megawatts of solar on seven sites spanning six central Pennsylvania counties including York.

That’s part of Pennsylvania PULSE (Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy) which was announced in early 2021 by then Gov. Tom Wolf. At the time, PULSE was supposed to be running by January 2023. Supply chain issues caused delays, says Troy Thompson, spokesman for the state’s Department of General Services. PULSE is now expected to be operational sometime in May, he says.

Lightsource is the same company that in 2020 finished installing 150,000 solar panels on 500 acres in Franklin County to power 25% of Penn State University’s needs.

“The PULSE project is progressing well. Currently, six of the sites are under construction. We have been developing the sites in a phased approach, working closely with the local communities and going through the local permitting processes,” says Mary Grikas, head of communications for Lightsource in the U.S. “The first phase of PULSE will be coming online this year.”

